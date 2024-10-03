Amid RG Kar rape-murder case, corruption, intimidation allegations rock Bengal medical colleges

The rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has led to a surge of complaints from students in several of West Bengal's government medical colleges. Junior doctors and others take out a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI)

Reports show serious allegations involving political connections to the ruling Trinamool Congress, a pervasive atmosphere of intimidation and manipulation of the examination system through bribery and favouritism.

In recent weeks, complaints have emerged from at least seven of the state's leading medical institutions. Students have voiced concerns about being threatened with failure if they do not comply with specific demands, as well as being denied registration with the West Bengal Medical Council unless bribes are paid, The Indian Express reported.

Accusations include unfair grading during house staff selections and being coerced into working at hospital events. The alarming trend of grievances highlights a disturbing culture of corruption within the state's medical education system, prompting students to call for urgent reforms, the report added.

As of now, the administration has not provided a public response to these serious allegations, leaving many students anxious about the integrity of their education and future careers.

Allegations have surfaced in several top medical colleges across West Bengal following the arrest of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in early September.

This investigation has prompted students to report a range of irregularities within these institutions. Complaints have led both the state government and individual medical colleges to establish their own inquiry panels.

On September 12, North Bengal Medical College suspended five student doctors for six months, prohibiting them from accessing the campus or hostels. This decision came in response to a protest by junior doctors who gheraoed the college on September 2.

A probe panel investigating similar allegations at RG Kar submitted its report on October 1. Quoting sources Indian Express reported that it found 40 out of the 51 doctors who received notices on September 10 guilty of “intimidation.”

At the College of Medicine and JNM Hospital in Kalyani, 40 student doctors have been suspended for six months, with permission to enter the campus only for exams.