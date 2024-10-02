RG Kar rape-murder: Civil society-led protests return across Kolkata's streets

Kolkata rape-murder case: Civil society members in Kolkata hit the streets on Tuesday night across different parts of the city to demand justice for the deceased postgraduate woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Kolkata: People take part in a protest rally under the banner of Joint Platform of Doctors, against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024.(PTI)

Thousands of women protested along the streets at Shyambazar, Jadavpur, Kestopur, Netajinagar and Haridevpur to demand safety and security of women and strict punishment for those behind the brutal crime.

"We will continue to be on the road till our Abhaya (as the victim woman is named by protestors) gets justice. Today's rally on the eve of Mahalaya will again reinforce the demand. With the beginning of Devi Paksha, our prayers to Maa Durga is for punishing all the demons involved in the rape and murder of our sister," said Aditi Basu Roy, one of the protestors at Kestopur.

Minor scuffle

A minor clash broke out between people and a group of protesters chanting the 'Justice for RG Kar' slogan and people in the Haridevpur area in Tollygunje.

Nagarik Samaj, the rally organiser in the area alleged that ruling Trinamool Congress party supporters headed by councillor of ward 115 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation attacked the protesters without any provocation and tried to disrupt the rally.

Local Trinamool Congress workers in return alleged that members of the procession raised ‘objectionable’ slogans against chief minister Mamata Banerjee under the guise of peaceful protest. A police official told PTI that they quickly intervened, and the situation was brought under control.

Reclaim the Night

Civil society members and common people across Kolkata have been holding midnight marches under the name “reclaim the night” to express solidarity with the victim's family and demand justice for the victim. First round of marches earlier on August 15 led to vandalism at the RG Kar medical college and led to deployment of Central forces at the premises on the orders of Supreme Court.

On September 20, doctors, members of voluntary bodies and associations of differently abled people, cartoonists, IT professionals, scientists and professors participated in the 42-km foot march that began at 4 pm and culminated near Shyambazar around midnight, covering the northern and southern parts of city.

