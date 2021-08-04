Krishna river dispute: Andhra declines mediation, CJI recuses himself

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on sharing Krishna river water for drinking and irrigation after the former pressed for legal adjudication instead of mediation.

Heading the bench that also included justice Surya Kant, the CJI said that the petition moved by the Andhra government will now be listed before some other bench.

On Monday, CJI Ramana, who was born in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh, clarified that he would not adjudicate upon the legal issues involved in the matter but if the states were forthcoming on settling the dispute through talks, the bench could assist the mediation process.

“I belong to both the states. I don’t want to hear this matter legally. But if the matter can be settled in mediation, please do that. Otherwise, we will have to send this matter to another bench,” Justice Ramana said then. To this, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the AP government, replied that he would have to speak to the competent authorities in the state government since it was a “political matter”.

On Wednesday, advocate G Umapathy appeared for the Andhra government and informed the bench that the petition will have to be adjudicated by the court, indicating mediation was not the way forward.

“We cannot force you if you don’t want mediation,” responded the CJI.

At this, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Union government, said that the Centre has no objection to the CJI hearing the matter. But justice Ramana declined: “They don’t want mediation. How can I hear it? Let it go to another bench.”

The Andhra government, in its petition, has complained that Telangana was refusing to follow decisions taken in the apex council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and directions of the Krishna River Management Board and those of the Centre.