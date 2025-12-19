A group of Congress legislators close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met for dinner in Belagavi on Wednesday night, adding to the political activity within the ruling party amid speculation over leadership and power sharing in Karnataka. K’taka minister hosts dinner for over 30 MLAs amid leadership buzz

The dinner, hosted by senior minister Satish Jarkiholi at a city hotel on Wednesday night, was attended by more than 30 legislators, according to party sources. While some participants described the gathering as a routine social meeting during the winter session of the legislature, others acknowledged that political issues were discussed.

Jarkiholi, who is considered close to Siddaramaiah, played down the significance of the meeting. “There is nothing special about it. Giving a dinner to like-minded people is common. Such meetings keep happening. We too had one yesterday. There was nothing special, and not much political discussion took place,” he told reporters on Thursday. He added that similar meetings had taken place earlier as well. “They have come to my place as well. Like-minded people met,” he said.

Among those present were Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah and MLA K N Rajanna, a former minister regarded as close to the chief minister. Siddaramaiah himself did not attend the dinner, with sources citing ill health.

Rajanna, however, offered a different account, saying the meeting was political in nature. “Yes, Satish Jarkiholi hosted a dinner meeting yesterday. It was not limited to SC ST legislators, as reported. He invited all like-minded legislators. I also attended. Several political matters were discussed. Jarkiholi himself may explain the details,” he said. When asked whether politics was discussed, Rajanna added, “Why would we meet otherwise? Would we meet just for food? When people meet, discussions are bound to happen. It serves multiple purposes.”

The dinner followed another high profile gathering held a week earlier, when more than 30 Congress legislators, including ministers, met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for dinner on the outskirts of Belagavi, fueling talk of internal alignments within the party.

Responding to a remark by state BJP president B Y Vijayendra describing Siddaramaiah as an outgoing chief minister, Rajanna dismissed the comment. “Then let us call Vijayendra the outgoing BJP president. Siddaramaiah is not outgoing. He is very much in and will continue,” he said.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah said such dinners were commonplace during legislative sessions. “Everyone is hosting lunches and dinners. Recently, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao invited me, and I attended. We met during the Congress Legislature Party meeting and over dinner. If any minister invites me, I will go,” he said. On the opposition’s remarks about the chief minister, he added, “There is no meaning to the opposition’s criticism. Can we react every time? Let it be.”

The renewed activity comes as the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its 5 year term on November 20, intensifying speculation over a possible change in leadership. Reports of a power sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar dating back to 2023 have continued to circulate, though both leaders recently held breakfast meetings at each other’s residences at the direction of the party high command, an effort seen as calming the leadership tussle for now.

Rajanna also raised the issue of representation if a Cabinet reshuffle were to take place, saying two berths should go to the Valmiki Scheduled Tribe community. “It will be given,” he said. Asked about his own prospects of returning to the Cabinet, he said, “I may get a minister post or may not. I am least concerned.”

Rajanna, who previously served as cooperation minister, was dropped from the Cabinet earlier this year following directions from the Congress leadership, with some of his remarks cited as the reason. He said he would meet the party high command in Delhi if invited. “If called, I will go. Am I mad to go without being called? Should I go just to eat at Karnataka Bhavan and return? I have sought time. If time is given, I will go,” he said.

On the question of a change in the state Congress president, a post currently held by Shivakumar, Rajanna referred to an All India Congress Committee press release dated May 18, 2023, which stated that Shivakumar would continue as president until the 2024 parliamentary elections.

