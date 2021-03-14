IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Karnataka registers 37% jump in tiger attacks in 2020-21 from last year
There have been at least 434 cases of tigers attacking cattle and humans in Karnataka in 2020-21(PTI)
There have been at least 434 cases of tigers attacking cattle and humans in Karnataka in 2020-21(PTI)
india news

Karnataka registers 37% jump in tiger attacks in 2020-21 from last year

The increasing encounters come even as around 150 forest department and other personnel continued combing operations for a human-eating tiger in the coffee-growing region of Kodagu, about 225 km from Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:42 AM IST

There have been at least 434 cases of tigers attacking cattle and humans in Karnataka in 2020-21, registering a 37% increase in such encounters from around 316 in 2019-20, according to data from the state forest department.

This includes at least nine deaths of humans in two years, around 10-12 cases of injuries while a majority of them are of cattle being attacked or killed, according to the department.

The increasing encounters come even as around 150 forest department and other personnel continued combing operations for a human-eating tiger in the coffee-growing region of Kodagu, about 225 km from Bengaluru.

“Territorial fights are the problem as youngsters will push the older ones out, who then move towards human settlements and cattle,” Subhash Malkhade, Additional Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), said. He added that there were no problems of encroachments, poaching or shortage of food within the forests in the state.

This particular tiger, who remains at large in Kodagu for nearly eight months now, was suspected to have killed at least three persons, critically injured another person and has so far preyed on around 25 cattle in the district, prompting angry reactions from people living in the region, who have blocked highways and other roads in protest.

However, activists, environmentalists and conservationists have raised concerns over the efforts, which according to them, have so far proved ineffective for reasons including the use of inexperienced personnel, the department of being insular from science and expertise, inability to control large crowds, estate owners and even one BJP legislator among others who have been itching to shoot or kill the tiger.

On February 21, the forest department had captured a tigress lurking in the locality and the one on the prowl currently is believed to be a male.

Tracking the human-big cat conflict in Karnataka(HT Graphics)
Tracking the human-big cat conflict in Karnataka(HT Graphics)


“The same mistakes and tragic loss of human lives occur repeatedly when things are mishandled. When an animal becomes habituated to preying on humans it must be killed immediately using the quickest possible method and by real experts not by blundering around for days trying to “rescue” it,” K Ullas Karanth, veteran wildlife biologist and one of India’s well-known experts on the subject, said.

He added that the delays in the capture of big cats fuel public animosity as the obsession with “saving every individual cat” was an attitude problem, which was neither scientific nor useful to contain the conflict.

The incident in Kodagu also highlights the problem of wildlife forced out of reserves for various other reasons.

In a 2018 report from the Centre titled, ‘Status of Tigers, copredators & prey in India’, it was shown that only around 1,923 big-cats live within the reserves while around 35% of them were outside the protected forests.

With an estimated 524 tigers on last official count, Karnataka is home to the second largest population of these big cats spread over forest ranges like Bandipur, Nagarhole, Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (BRT) and Bhadra among other reserves.

But a growing number of wild animals like tigers, leopards and elephants straying into areas of human settlements, agricultural lands and plantations in search of food outside the forest have been another major reason.

Forest department data shows that there have been 17,561 human-animal conflicts in Karnataka in 2020-21 as against 16,314 in 2019-20.

Incidents of leopards killing and dragging away dogs, livestock and calves have also been reported from across the state, including Bengaluru, where an increase in commercial activity around ecologically sensitive and fragile areas have led to more big cats wandering out of the forest in search of food.

The death—natural or unnatural—of wildlife often garners an outpour of anger and grief on social media largely from people living in cities who are also the most frequent visitors to the tens of hundreds of jungle resorts and safaris that have mushroomed over the last decade or so to accommodate the growing demand.

Karnataka is possibly the only state to continue safaris even during the monsoon, leaving very little room for the forest to remain without the noise of jeeps filled with tourists and nature enthusiasts, snaking through them all year long.

Over 3.46 lakh people visited national parks and sanctuaries in Karnataka in 2020-21 (until November) due to Covid-19 induced travel restrictions. This number on an average hovers over the 15-lakh mark in normal years.

Other developmental projects like railways, roads, construction of resorts, homestays and other works also tend to displace wild animals.

“There is no effort to reclaim wildlife corridors that can help animals pushed out of one territory to move into another forest area,” Joseph Hoover, a wildlife activist said.

He added that there should be an effort by authorities to hire and use the services of only those people with critical wildlife skills in such areas and not those who “buy” postings on recommendations by elected representatives and others.

The government, experts said, are more interested in showing an inflated and often misleading increase in forest cover than reclaiming corridors and allowing commercial activities to flourish, leading to eroding buffer zones around these jungles.

Though such conflicts are limited to specific landscapes, Karanth said, that better reproductive rates on account of effective strategies to contain poaching and other reasons has led to higher densities of tigers given that each female can produce 10-15 cubs in its lifetime.

“This is producing some annual surplus of tigers in this region, which are dispersing into human dominated landscapes. Most such animals are either old that have been evicted naturally from their home ranges and in some cases younger animals of 2-4 years of age that are in search of home ranges to settle down,” Karanth said.

Shrinking spaces forces a higher density of tigers in these areas, which activists claim, has left tigers with less than 10 square km of territory as against earlier requirements of over 25 sq km, forcing more conflicts within them and pushing them closer to human civilisation.

Experts also reason that while there may be no encroachments from outside, human settlements from within these parks are a problem for the future as governments stall on requests by forest dwellers to be relocated.

“It increases the animosity of people towards tigers, negatively impacts opinion of policy makers towards tigers, increases the risk of assault to frontline staff of the forest department, and causes many other indirect problems. Until conflict is brought down to tolerable limits, wildlife conservation becomes a serious pinch point,” Sanjay Gubbi, a wildlife scientist said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tigers in india
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)
india news

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:47 AM IST
  • Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash on Monday said she will contest in the upcoming assembly polls as an independent candidate, a day after she tonsured her head in protest against the denial of a ticket, even as dissent over candidate lists brewed among major parties in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking fresh elections if maximum votes were polled in favour of NOTA (None Of The Above) in a particular constituency
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Kolkata Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is fighting chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, on Monday sought rejection of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief’s nomination and alleged that she had not declared pending criminal cases against her
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Key leaders in TN file nomination papers

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Chennai: Key leaders across various political parties -- chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK) co-ordrinator Edappadi Palaniswami, Dravida Munnetra Kazgham president M K Stalin and actor-politician Kamal Haasan -- filed their nominations on Monday from their constituencies and hit the ground to campaign for the April 6 polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
SILCHAR/Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at the Congress for allying with the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front ahead of the three-phase assembly elections in Assam, as they promised to ensure the preservation of the state’s indigenous culture if the party retains power
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fully implement the Forest Rights Act in the tribal belts of West Bengal, buy all forest products at maximum support price, provide employment to all and spend thousands of crores of rupees on tribespeople if it wins the assembly election, Union home minister Amit Shah said in Bankura district on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s arms imports fell 33% between 2011-15 and 2016-20, said a report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) on Monday, at a time the country has taken a raft of measures to cut dependence on imported military hardware
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh

By Neeraj Santoshi and Sandeep Rawat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Haridwar/Dehradun With the Uttarakhand government removing all Covid-19 restrictions for people attending the Mahakumbh in Haridwar, experts on Monday warned that the religious event could spark an alarming spike in the infections that already shown signs of a fresh wave in the country over the last few weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian laborer carries a rice bag after they were unloaded from trains to store at a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse during lockdown.(AP)
An Indian laborer carries a rice bag after they were unloaded from trains to store at a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse during lockdown.(AP)
india news

Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(RSTV/PTI Photo)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(RSTV/PTI Photo)
india news

Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The bill was opposed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who said it violated the constitutional principle of separation of powers and resulted in a disproportionate dependence on a single authority for the protection of children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture from 2018, James Christian Michel (C) the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, being produced at a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, in Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
In this file picture from 2018, James Christian Michel (C) the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, being produced at a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, in Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
india news

UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Ahmad, who is seen as the lead UK minister for Michel’s case, is expected to raise the matter during his meetings with interlocutors in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation (AINBOF) organised demonstrations across the country.(Mint)
All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation (AINBOF) organised demonstrations across the country.(Mint)
india news

Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, had called for a nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 to protest against the central government's proposed privatisation and disinvestment plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi India will take up incidents of racism in the UK with the country’s government when required, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday against the backdrop of strains caused by a debate on the farmers’ protest in the British parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:21 PM IST
India has been working with countries around the world, especially in West Asia, to facilitate the return of citizens working or studying there and more than a million people have travelled abroad on Air India flights, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP