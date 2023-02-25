LCA Tejas jets arrive in UAE to take part in its maiden foreign air exercise

The indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas is set to debut in a multi-lateral air exercise in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Saturday. The IAF is taking part in the exercise with five LCAs and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. India’s indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas is set to debut in a multi-lateral air exercise in United Arab Emirates (File Photo/IAF)

An IAF contingent consisting of 110 air warriors arrived at the Al Dhafra air base in UAE on Saturday to take part in Exercise Desert Flag VIII, the IAF said.

The exercise is scheduled from February 27 to March 17.

Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise in which air forces from the UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, the Republic of Korea, and the US would be participating.

“This is the first occasion when the LCA Tejas shall participate in an international flying exercise outside India. The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter engagements and learn from the best practices of various air forces,” the IAF said in a statement.

LCA Tejas was to debut in an air exercise abroad last year. It was scheduled to take part in the multi-national air exercise Cobra Warrior 22 at Waddington in the UK, however, it was cancelled on the back of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The LCA has taken part in several air shows abroad but never participated in a combat exercise in a foreign country.

India believes the aircraft holds good export potential.

Moreover, India is in talks with Egypt and Argentina for the possible sale of the fighter plane to their air forces as the country sharpens its focus on getting a toehold in foreign markets and boosting its defence exports. India has set a target of achieving defence exports worth $5 billion by 2025.

IAF has inducted several of the 40 earlier variants of LCA, ordered 83 improved Mk-1A variants in 2021, and is now looking at ordering the newest variant of the aircraft, LCA Mk-2.

In 2021, the union defence ministry awarded a ₹48,000-crore contract to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 83 LCA Mk-1A jets for the IAF. The first Mk-1A aircraft will be delivered to the air force in February 2024, with the rest slated to join its combat fleet by 2029.

Last year, the government gave its nod to developing the LCA Mk-2, a platform that will form an important element of future air combat.