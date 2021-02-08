IND USA
Light rain, thunderstorm likely over northeast India today

After the passage of the remnant trough associated with the Western Disturbance, dense fog in isolated pockets is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 8-9
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:52 AM IST

Light rain with thunderstorm is likely across the northeastern states today.

The remnant trough (area of low pressure) associated with the Western Disturbance is very likely to move away eastwards during 24 hours. Under its influence, rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

After the passage of the above trough in westerlies, dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the morning hours of February 8 and 9.

There was shallow fog in some parts of northwest India on Monday. Visibility recorded at 5.30am at Amritsar, Delhi (Palam), Kailashahar was less than 200 metres each, and at Safdarjung it was 500 metres.

Following a suspected glacial lake outburst flood and flooding in Rishiganga river, IMD in its special report for Uttarakhand, said dry weather is likely to prevail over the state on February 8. However, under the influence of an approaching Western Disturbance, light rainfall or snowfall is likely over the northern part of Uttarakhand during Tuesday evening to Wednesday forenoon. Due to inundation in the Rishiganga valley, over 170 people are missing, according to authorities and rescue teams

