Home / India News / LIVE: China imposes sanctions on Taiwan's US representative
Live

LIVE: China imposes sanctions on Taiwan's US representative

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 06:31 AM IST

Breaking news live April 7, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 07, 2023 06:31 AM IST

    China imposes sanctions on Taiwan's US representative

    China's Taiwan Affairs Office said China has imposed sanctions on Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States, strictly prohibiting her and family members from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, state media said.

  • Apr 07, 2023 05:21 AM IST

    Rapper XXXTentacion's killers sentenced to life imprisonment

    Three men were given life sentences on Thursday for the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000.

    Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each convicted last month of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury following eight days of deliberations. (AP)

  • Apr 07, 2023 05:19 AM IST

    Canada ice storm leaves two dead, over a million without electricity

    An ice storm that battered eastern Canada left two dead and some million people without electricity on Thursday, as fallen trees blocked roads and downed power lines.

    The storm pummeled Quebec and Ontario, Canada's two most populous provinces. (AFP)

  • Apr 07, 2023 05:12 AM IST

    Israel launches air strikes after missile attack from Lebanon

    Israel launched air strikes against Hamas in the Gaza Strip late Thursday after vowing retaliation for a barrage of cross-border rockets fired from Lebanon, which it blamed on Palestinian groups.

    Tensions have soared between Israel and Palestinians during what is both the Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, prompting condemnations and calls for restraint from abroad.

    The latest flare-up of violence comes after Israeli police clashed Wednesday with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque -- Islam's third-holiest site. (AFP)

  • Apr 07, 2023 05:05 AM IST

    Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay granted bail in SSC question paper leak case

    A court in Hanamkonda granted bail to Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was arrested over the alleged leak of secondary school exam papers. Read more

  • Apr 07, 2023 05:01 AM IST

    ‘Twitter Verified’ account unfollows over 4 lakh legacy verified accounts

    Twitter's revoking of legacy verified accounts might finally be getting underway as it has begun a mass unfollowing and now follows 'no one.'

    On the 'Twitter Verified' account, the following has hit the rock bottom as it has reached 'Zero.'

    Twitter's approximately followed 420,000 legacy verified accounts earlier.

    Twitter had earlier warned of winding down all the legacy verified accounts from April 1 and even removing the checkmarks for those who still had them but were not paying for a Twitter Blue subscription. But now that Twitter has unfollowed everyone, it is not clear whether Twitter Verified is following them or not.

  • Apr 07, 2023 04:54 AM IST

    Meta launches AI model ‘SAM’ which can trace items within images, videos

    Facebook's parent company Meta has launched an artificial intelligence model Segment Anything Model (SAM) which can identify objects within images and videos. According to a statement, SAM can identify objects even in case where it had not encountered those items in its training.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

'Spoke my mind': Padma awardee Quadri amid row over his praise for PM Modi

india news
Published on Apr 07, 2023 06:17 AM IST

Craftsman Quadri said he has been a Congress supporter but now he owes to PM Modi and the BJP government which chose him for Padma Shri without him applying.

Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri greeted PM Narendra Modi as he arrived to receive Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

LIVE: China imposes sanctions on Taiwan's US representative

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 06:31 AM IST

Breaking news live April 7, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

Fake PMO official Kiran Patel handed over to Gujarat Police

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 06:07 AM IST

Patel was arrested by police from a five-star hotel here last month for allegedly posing as an 'additional secretary' in the central government.

An undated photo of Kiran Patel with a security man. Patel has been arrested for cheating, forgery and impersonation. (PTI file)
PTI |
Close Story

Row over Tamil Nadu governor’s remarks on Sterlite protests

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 12:36 AM IST

TN governor’s remarks drew sharp reactions from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the protesters, “who vowed to stage a stir against the governor”.

Governor RN Ravi alleged that the 2018 anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi were “foreign-funded”. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

Brother blames supervisor for IIT-Madras student’s death

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 12:33 AM IST

The student, a PhD research scholar at the mechanical engineering department, was living outside the campus in Velachery in Chennai

This was the third such case in IIT-Madras or IIT-M since February.
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

Kerala train fire suspect hospitalised

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 12:30 AM IST

State director general of police Anil Kant said it is not possible to arrive at a terror link without interrogating him in detail and police will decide whether to slap the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) or not only after the interrogation

Police personnel during an investigation into the train fire incident, in Kozhikode. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Bihar YouTuber held under NSA over fake migrant video

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The action comes a day after the Madurai district court remanded Kashyap to judicial custody for 15 days.

The Madurai crime branch had registered a case against Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap and a special police team went to Bihar to bring him to Madurai. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

Karnataka BJP legislator’s photos with woman go viral; cases registered: Police

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Based on a complaint filed by Manoj Kumar, team leader of the Election Flying Squad-11 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have registered a case against the minister

Karnataka minister for horticulture Munirathna, while speaking to a private Kannada news channel on March 31, purportedly said Christians were converting people in slums and called on people to “hit them and send them back. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

3 IT professionals held for murder of colonel’s brother over loud music in Bengaluru

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 12:25 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai and Abhishek Singh, are all aged between 26 and 30 and hail from Odisha. All three work as IT professionals, the police said.

The incident occurred on April 2, between 3 and 4 am, at Vignan Nagar in the HAL police station area of Bengaluru, police said.
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay granted bail in SSC question paper leak case

india news
Published on Apr 07, 2023 12:24 AM IST

He was arrested by the Warangal Police on Wednesday on charges of criminal conspiracy and malpractices, among others.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained from his residence, in Karimnagar on Wednesday.(ANI)
PTI |
Close Story

85-year-old woman raped

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 12:22 AM IST

The woman, since she knew him, boarded the bike but the accused took her to the nearby field instead of her house. The accused then tried to rape her. When the woman resisted, he smashed her head with a stone and killed her on the spot. He raped her after she died, the police said

Police said that upon interrogation the accused confessed to the crime. (HT Archives)
ByCovercolly Indresh
Close Story

Congress releases second list of 42 Karnataka candidates; suspense over Kolar continues

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 12:22 AM IST

Congress releases second list of 42 candidates for Karnataka assembly elections, fielding four turncoats, while suspense continues over Kolar constituency.

New Delhi: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivkumar address the media on upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_06_2023_000288B) (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

AAP national party status: Karnataka HC directs CEC to pass order before April 13

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 12:21 AM IST

The petition, filed by AAP Karnataka convenor Prithvi Reddy, stated that despite fulfilling all the conditions of becoming a national party, the Election Commission of India has not recognised AAP as a national party

The Karnataka high court, which heard the AAP’s petition, observed that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to independently assess the representation and take a decision. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

International coalition writes to Vaishnaw over net shutdown framework

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 12:18 AM IST

An international coalition of 300 organizations from 105 countries called #KeepItOn has written to Union minister for telecommunications Ashwini Vaishnaw to review India’s internet shutdown framework.

Union minister for telecommunications Ashwini Vaishnaw. (ANI)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
Close Story

30-yr-old incident, former CM Veerendra Patil become focus of Karnataka poll campaign

india news
Updated on Apr 07, 2023 12:18 AM IST

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah have referred to the fate of the twice-elected chief minister Veerendra Patil in an effort to blunt the Congress’ strategy of attacking the ruling party for what they see as neglect of the Lingayat community

While many may not remember the name of Veerendra Patil, his name and his stature as a Lingayat leader has been weaponised by the Bharatiya Janata Party against the Congress, ironically, Patil’s party (HT Archive)
BySunetra Choudhury
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out