LIVE: China imposes sanctions on Taiwan's US representative
Breaking news live April 7, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 07, 2023 06:31 AM IST
China imposes sanctions on Taiwan's US representative
China's Taiwan Affairs Office said China has imposed sanctions on Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States, strictly prohibiting her and family members from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, state media said.
-
Apr 07, 2023 05:21 AM IST
Rapper XXXTentacion's killers sentenced to life imprisonment
Three men were given life sentences on Thursday for the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000.
Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each convicted last month of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury following eight days of deliberations. (AP)
-
Apr 07, 2023 05:19 AM IST
Canada ice storm leaves two dead, over a million without electricity
An ice storm that battered eastern Canada left two dead and some million people without electricity on Thursday, as fallen trees blocked roads and downed power lines.
The storm pummeled Quebec and Ontario, Canada's two most populous provinces. (AFP)
-
Apr 07, 2023 05:12 AM IST
Israel launches air strikes after missile attack from Lebanon
Israel launched air strikes against Hamas in the Gaza Strip late Thursday after vowing retaliation for a barrage of cross-border rockets fired from Lebanon, which it blamed on Palestinian groups.
Tensions have soared between Israel and Palestinians during what is both the Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, prompting condemnations and calls for restraint from abroad.
The latest flare-up of violence comes after Israeli police clashed Wednesday with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque -- Islam's third-holiest site. (AFP)
-
Apr 07, 2023 05:05 AM IST
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay granted bail in SSC question paper leak case
A court in Hanamkonda granted bail to Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was arrested over the alleged leak of secondary school exam papers. Read more
-
Apr 07, 2023 05:01 AM IST
‘Twitter Verified’ account unfollows over 4 lakh legacy verified accounts
Twitter's revoking of legacy verified accounts might finally be getting underway as it has begun a mass unfollowing and now follows 'no one.'
On the 'Twitter Verified' account, the following has hit the rock bottom as it has reached 'Zero.'
Twitter's approximately followed 420,000 legacy verified accounts earlier.
Twitter had earlier warned of winding down all the legacy verified accounts from April 1 and even removing the checkmarks for those who still had them but were not paying for a Twitter Blue subscription. But now that Twitter has unfollowed everyone, it is not clear whether Twitter Verified is following them or not.
-
Apr 07, 2023 04:54 AM IST
Meta launches AI model ‘SAM’ which can trace items within images, videos
Facebook's parent company Meta has launched an artificial intelligence model Segment Anything Model (SAM) which can identify objects within images and videos. According to a statement, SAM can identify objects even in case where it had not encountered those items in its training.