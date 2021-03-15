IND USA
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

LIVE: Countries should continue using AstraZeneca jab for now, says WHO

  • The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:02 PM IST

India added 26,291 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 118 more related deaths on Monday, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The active cases reached 219, 262 while 11,007,352 people have recovered till now. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally reached 120,057,630 on Sunday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,659,831 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 96,589,358 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19. Brazil took over the second position in the list only on Saturday outpacing India after more than 30,000 cases were reported in the country.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 15, 2021 11:02 PM IST

    Countries should continue using AstraZeneca jab for now: WHO

    Countries should continue using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for now, the World Health Organization said Monday, after a number of nations halted its use over blood clot fears.

    "We do not want people to panic and we would, for the time being, recommend that countries continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a press briefing.

    "So far, we do not find an association between these events and the vaccine."

  • MAR 15, 2021 10:42 PM IST

    Due to rising Covid-19 cases, remaining T20 International Matches between India and England will be played without audience

    Due to rising Covid-19 cases, remaining T20 International Matches between India and England will be played without audience at Narendra Modi Stadium (in file photo) in Ahmedabad. Refund will be given to the spectators who have purchased tickets, says Gujarat Cricket Association.

  • MAR 15, 2021 10:31 PM IST

    WHO experts to meet Tuesday on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine safety

    WHO experts to meet Tuesday on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine safety, says Tedros.

  • MAR 15, 2021 10:28 PM IST

    Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine

    Moderna Inc said on Monday it had dosed the first patients in an early-stage study of a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate for evaluation as a next-generation shot.

  • MAR 15, 2021 10:19 PM IST

    Cinema halls/hotels/restaurants found violating Covid-related rules will remain closed for a period: Maharashtra govt

    In an order, Maharashtra government says cinema halls/hotels/restaurants found violating Covid-related rules will remain closed for a period until Covid-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by Central government.

  • MAR 15, 2021 10:04 PM IST

    Italy suspends use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine nationwide

    Italy on Monday suspended the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, making it the latest European country to put the product on hold following reports of recipients falling ill.

  • MAR 15, 2021 09:42 PM IST

    Britain reports 5,089 new cases of Covid-19

    Britain reported 5,089 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, government statistics showed, with a further 64 new deaths within 28 days of positive coronavirus test.

  • MAR 15, 2021 09:04 PM IST

    France suspending use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

    President Macron says France suspending use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

  • MAR 15, 2021 08:52 PM IST

    Karnataka reports 932 new Covid-19 cases

    Karnataka reports 932 new Covid-19 cases, 429 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Total cases: 9,61,204

    Total recoveries: 9,39,928

    Active cases: 8,860

    Death toll: 12,397

  • MAR 15, 2021 08:46 PM IST

    Germany to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations: Health Ministry

    Germany will stop administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday, making Germany the latest of several European countries to pause following reports of recipients being taken ill.

  • MAR 15, 2021 08:22 PM IST

    In wake of rising cases of Covid-19, Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation orders closure of shops after 10 pm in 8 wards

    In wake of rising cases of Covid-19, Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation orders closure of shops after 10 pm in eight wards -- Jodhpur, Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Paldi, Ghatlodia & Maninagar

  • MAR 15, 2021 08:01 PM IST

    Delhi reports less than 400 new Covid-19 cases for first time since March 10, 368 fresh infections recorded

    Delhi reports 368 new Covid-19 cases, 306 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Total cases: 6,44,064

    Total recoveries: 6,30,799

    Death toll: 10,944

    Active cases: 2,321

  • MAR 15, 2021 07:55 PM IST

    Goa sees 89 Covid-19 cases, 62 recoveries, 1 death

    Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 89 and reached 56,006 on Monday, while the toll rose by one and the recovery count by 62 during the day, an official said.

  • MAR 15, 2021 07:34 PM IST

    Maharashtra reports 15,051 new Covid-19 cases

    Maharashtra reports 15,051 new Covid-19 cases, 10,671 discharges, and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Total cases: 23,29,464

    Total discharges: 21,44,743

    Active cases: 1,30,547

    Death toll: 52,909

  • MAR 15, 2021 07:29 PM IST

    Bangladesh records 1,773 new Covid-19 cases, 26 more deaths

    Bangladesh reported 1,773 new Covid-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Monday, taking the tally at 559,168 and the death toll at 8,571, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

  • MAR 15, 2021 07:10 PM IST

    94 new Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

    Jammu and Kashmir recorded 94 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1.28 lakh, while no fresh death was reported, officials said.

  • MAR 15, 2021 06:45 PM IST

    Facebook to label, add Information to posts on Covid-19 vaccine

    Facebook Inc., trying to counteract the spread of false information about vaccines, is planning to label posts about Covid-19 shots with a link to information from medical authorities including the World Health Organization.

  • MAR 15, 2021 06:41 PM IST

    Negligence towards Covid-19 appropriate behaviour behind rising cases: Harsh Vardhan

    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said negligence towards Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is the main reason behind rising cases, adding that few states account for more than 80 per cent of the cases.

  • MAR 15, 2021 06:35 PM IST

    1,054 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,463 recoveries reported in Kerala

    1,054 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,463 recoveries reported in Kerala today.

    Total active cases: 27,057

    Recovered cases: 10,60,560

  • MAR 15, 2021 05:56 PM IST

    Pandemic has negatively impacted teens' mental health, says National Poll

    For teens, pandemic restrictions resulted in restrictions included months of virtual school, less time with friends and cancelling activities like sports, band concerts, for the ones who rely on social connections for emotional support, the Covid-19 induced lockdown may have taken a heavy toll on mental health, a new national poll suggests.

  • MAR 15, 2021 05:18 PM IST

    147 new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

    The rise of Covid-19 cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as 147 were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, pushing the gross to 8.92 lakh.

  • MAR 15, 2021 04:56 PM IST

    Around 20 lakhs people in Mumbai have been fined for not following Coviid norms: Rajesh Tope

    Corona cases are increasing, if situation deteriorates then lockdown will be announced in districts that will report more cases. Around 20 lakhs people in Mumbai have been fined for not following Coviid norms: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

  • MAR 15, 2021 04:22 PM IST

    US prison guards refusing vaccine despite Covid-19 outbreaks

    A Florida correctional officer polled his colleagues earlier this year in a private Facebook group: “Will you take the Covid-19 vaccine if offered?”

    The answer from more than half: “Hell no.” Only 40 of the 475 respondents said yes.

  • MAR 15, 2021 04:12 PM IST

    Better Covid vaccines are coming, WHO’s chief scientist says

    New Covid-19 vaccines, including ones that don’t require needles and can be stored at room temperature, may be ready for use later this year or next year, the World Health Organization’s top scientist said. Six-to-eight new immunizations may complete clinical studies and undergo regulatory review by the end of the year, Soumya Swaminathan, the Geneva-based agency’s chief scientist, said in an interview Saturday.

  • MAR 15, 2021 03:41 PM IST

    Russia says Sputnik V production agreements reached in key EU countries

    The developers of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday they had reached production agreements in key European countries as the EU's medical agency deliberates official approval for the Russian jab. The head of Russia's Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement that his organisation "has already reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch production of Sputnik V".

  • MAR 15, 2021 03:01 PM IST

    Somalia receives 300,000 doses of Covid vaccine

    Somalia on Monday received its first shipment of 300,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, destined for frontline workers and those most at risk from Covid-19, the government said in a statement. The conflict-torn nation has seen coronavirus cases soar 77 percent over the past month, to 9,190, while deaths have more than doubled to a total of 367.

  • MAR 15, 2021 12:50 PM IST

    South Korea to expand Covid-19 vaccine drive, aims to inoculate a quarter of population by June

    South Korea unveiled on Monday plans to expand its immunisation campaign in the second quarter to include more senior citizens, health workers and other frontline professionals, with an aim to inoculate nearly a quarter of its 52 million people by June. Starting in April, more priority groups will receive a vaccine, including more people aged 65 or above, other healthcare workers, police, fire officials, soldiers and flight attendants, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

  • MAR 15, 2021 12:21 PM IST

    Indonesia orders 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for private inoculations

    Indonesia expects to receive 20.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and China's Sinopharm from the second quarter to use in a private vaccination scheme, the head of a state pharmaceutical firm said on Monday. Indonesia authorised one of the world's first private vaccination programmes last month to run alongside its national drive, enabling firms to buy state-procured vaccines for their staff in Southeast Asia's biggest country.

  • MAR 15, 2021 11:28 AM IST

    Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,604

    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,604 to 2,575,849, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 47 to 73,418, the tally showed.

  • MAR 15, 2021 09:41 AM IST

    One new Covid-19 case in Andamans; tally at 5,031

    The Covid-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,031 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday. The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

  • MAR 15, 2021 09:23 AM IST

    China reports 5 new mainland Covid-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

    Mainland China reported five new Covid-19 cases on March 14, down from 10 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 10 cases a day earlier.

  • MAR 15, 2021 08:06 AM IST

    France records 26,343 coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

    France registered 26,343 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours while coronavirus-linked hospitalizations went up again, according to data released by the health authorities on Sunday. The country now recorded an accumulative total of 4,071,662 Covid-19 cases. Some 90,429 patients have succumbed to the respiratory illness. After fourth successive daily fall, the number of Covid-19 patients who are hospitalized went up again. Some 318 more people were admitted to hospitals in one day, bringing the total to 24,989. That included 4,127 cases in intensive care, up by 57.

