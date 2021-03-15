LIVE: Countries should continue using AstraZeneca jab for now, says WHO

India added 26,291 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 118 more related deaths on Monday, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The active cases reached 219, 262 while 11,007,352 people have recovered till now. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally reached 120,057,630 on Sunday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,659,831 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 96,589,358 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19. Brazil took over the second position in the list only on Saturday outpacing India after more than 30,000 cases were reported in the country.

