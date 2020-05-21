Lockdown has only delayed the peak: Dr SK Sarin

india

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:52 IST

New Delhi The lockdown imposed on March 25 has delayed the peak of Covid-19 cases in India until July-end or mid-August, according to Dr SK Sarin,director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, who heads the five-member committee formed to assist the Delhi chief minister on the city’s preparedness to tackle the pandemic. With Delhi reporting 500 cases a day, community transmission is likely to have begun, he said, emphasising the importance of antibody testing in green, orange and red zones for community surveillance to plan a response to a potential spurt in cases.

Is there community transmission of Covid-19 in Delhi?

Community transmission is when an infection has occurred in the absence of history of travel or a known contact, which is likely to happen now in view of the large migrant labour movement and also easing of the lockdown.

People are scared of the term community transmission. But this has occurred in almost all the countries and is likely to be there even at present here.

Would this mean that we will continue to see an increase in the number of cases?

The lockdown has only delayed the peak, which is likely to come maybe in July or mid-August.

At present, the country is seeing an ascent in the number of Covid-19 cases. It will remain so as long as the reproductive number is more than 1 (meaning each infected person transmits the virus to more than one person). The plateau will come only when one person infects one person, the decline will start when one person is infecting say 0.5.

What is the worst-case scenario for Delhi and is the city prepared?

We are already in the second scenario that the committee had talked about of 500 cases being reported in a day. And, Delhi is prepared for the third scenario of 1,000 cases being reported in a day as well.

It is really one of better controlled and monitored cities with a very well organised reporting and testing system. We are doing almost 5,000 tests a day now, which was anticipated for this scenario. And, it can go up to even 10,000 when required.

Delhi is doing well but it is a very vulnerable city due to movement of people from other states. And it will remain a vulnerable state for a year or year-and-a-half. The people of Delhi will have to be extra cautious.

We will have to learn to co-exist with the virus without letting it harm us. Masks and other precautions will become a part of life for at least two years till we have herd immunity, meaning at least 50% of the population is infected. Or, there is a vaccine.

It will be our social responsibility to ensure that people follow social distancing, wear masks and wash hands.

So, what is the way forward?

Ideally, the lockdown should have lasted 12 weeks as we learnt from Wuhan, China but we had it for about nine weeks. I think it was only possible and people were accepting of it because it was done in an incremental manner.

We have to be extra-cautious for a surge in cases mainly because of the travelling migrant workers and slightly early easing of the lockdown restrictions. There will be a surge but is acceptable. The numbers are not a cause of concern, the deaths are.

Also, at any given time in a community 30 – 50% is the hidden number of cases. When you diagnose someone using a nasal swab test, you only detect those currently infected. But when you do an antibody test it will tell you the number of people who were exposed to the virus but recovered without any signs and symptoms and hence were not tested.

This also changes the way we look at mortality rate. The problem with our current method is that we say there were say 200 deaths out of 10,000 positive cases in Delhi. But in reality, the percentage is lower still because we have to calculate it based on the number of people exposed to the infection.

So, as a way forward I strongly suggest that antibody tests be done.

How will antibody testing play a role in opening up the lockdown?

Today’s green zones are probably the most dangerous zones for tomorrow because there is no exposure in people living in these areas and they will drive the future waves of infections. Today, red zones are probably better because more people have been silently exposed and they would have developed the antibodies to fight off the infection.

Now, to understand whether a red zone can be more open tomorrow or a green zone become restricted we need to do antibody testing. It will help us identify the areas where we have to pay more attention next month or the month after.

The sero-surveillance studies should be done in different zones and it should be done on a monthly basis, at least for two or three months. The ICMR {Indian Council of Medical Research} sero-surveillance study is a good initiative but it is a cross-sectional one-time study. We need to see the trend in the same areas for three months or six months.

Apart from the antibody testing, do we need to test more as the restrictions are eased?

Our testing strategy needs to improve. And that would include making the swab tests available at all major hospitals rather than the samples being sent to certain specified labs.

Delhi is already doing about 5,000 tests a day and this can be increased up to 10,000.

Apart from the RT-PCR {Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction} nasal swab test, our testing strategy will have to include blood antigen test. If you are going to test a large population, the test has to be cheap, rapid and feasible. The current nasal swab tests are not that friendly and feasible.

It should be available in the next few weeks’ time.

Plus, we also need the antibody test like I have said earlier.