Loco pilots protest working conditions, to go on 36-hour fast from 8am on Feb 20

NEW DELHI: Loco pilots of the Indian railways will observe a 36-hour fast beginning February 20 morning to press its demands for better working conditions including steps to reduce their working hours from 11 to 8 hours, the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) has said. The association also alleged that several accidents had taken place in the past because the crew was drowsy. (X/AshwiniVaishnaw)

In a letter to the railways ministry, AILRSA said the authorities were yet to accept the recommendation of the parliamentary standing committee that prescribed an 8-hour shift for loco pilots.

The association said loco pilots are required to work up to 11 hours at a stretch. In practice, loco pilots, especially those operating goods trains, are often forced to work for 12 to 20 continuous hours, it said.

The railways ministry spokesperson was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts. An official, however, said: “Loco pilots work eight hours, as per the rules. Their duties are only extended in extraordinary situations.”

The association also alleged that several accidents have occurred due to drowsiness of the crew, but the authorities continue to put loco pilots on duty for four consecutive night shifts. According to the rules, all other railway workers are assigned only one night shift at a time, their letter said.

All railway workers are entitled to a weekly rest period of 30 hours, in addition to a 16 hour daily rest. However, while most railway employees are granted between 40 to 64 hours of weekly time off, loco pilots receive only 30 hours, including the 16 hour daily rest, they alleged. “In fact, the weekly rest has been reduced to just 14 hours,” the letter said.

“.. The excessive accumulated fatigue due to inadequate weekly rest for loco pilots is affecting their concentration while operating trains. Many train accidents have occurred as a result of this,” the association claimed.

The association also alleged that their grievances were presented to the railways minister by a delegation led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in July 2024. The minister constituted two high-level committees to study the issues faced by loco pilots and submit recommendations within one month to resolve their concerns.

“However, to our dismay, no report or recommendation has been submitted by the committees so far... Under these circumstances, we find no alternative but to express our protest in the Gandhian way by fasting for 36 hours, whether on duty or off duty, in the hope that the railways minister will take action to address our grievances,” the association said.