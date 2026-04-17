The elevation of Andhra Pradesh information technology minister Nara Lokesh as the working president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) signals a transition of leadership from party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to the next generation ahead of next general elections in 2029, according to political analysts. Lokesh elevation as TDP working prez hints at shift to next gen: Experts

The decision is historically significant: for the first time in its 44-year history since its founding in 1982, the TDP has created the post of a working president. While Lokesh had been serving as national general secretary, he had already been exercising considerable control over organisational affairs since the party returned to power in June 2024.

“Though it is not unexpected development – there has been open demands from within the party for elevating Lokesh as the working president, the new designation given to him on Wednesday formalises that authority, placing him firmly as the second-in-command and operational head of the party,” senior political analyst Ramesh Kandula said.

According to him, the move is part of a long-term succession strategy. Naidu, who continues to lead the government, is understood to be gradually delegating party responsibilities to Lokesh to focus on governance and administration.

“By 2029, it will be Lokesh who will be completely taking the reins of the party, calling shots in the selection of candidates and working out the campaign strategies, though the party will go to the next elections under the leadership of Naidu who would be nearing 80 years by then,” Kandula said.

In fact, there had been indications within the party for the last one year, on the elevation of Lokesh as the party’s working president. Lokesh himself declared quite a few times that no leader should occupy the same post for more than three consecutive terms or six years. “Lokesh had already been the party’s national general secretary for the last six years. In the party’s biennial conclave Mahandu in May last year, itself, there was a talk that he will be promoted to higher level,” a senior TDP leader, who refused to be quoted, said.

Excelled political stress test

A management graduate from Stanford University and a former executive at Heritage Foods, 43-year-old Lokesh entered active politics in 2014 when Naidu assumed office as chief minister of the residuary Andhra Pradesh.

His early years were marked by scepticism. Despite being inducted into the cabinet as an MLC with key portfolios such as information technology and panchayat raj, critics dismissed his entry as a “backdoor” route into power. His limited oratory skills, lack of legislative experience, and reliance on his father’s political legacy reinforced perceptions of him as a reluctant or underprepared leader.

According to Kandula, Naidu was not in a hurry to promote his son out of turn and declare him as his heir apparent. “He was not sure of his son’s leadership abilities in the initial stages, especially after Lokesh lost the assembly elections from Mangalagiri in the 2019 assembly elections. So, he waited for his son to grow independently as a leader and earn his position in the party,” he said.

Between 2019 and 2024, Lokesh became a frequent target of political attacks and public ridicule from rivals, who used to refer to him as “Pappu,” further testing his political resilience.

The five years in opposition became a critical phase of reinvention. Lokesh underwent a visible transformation—physically, politically, and organisationally. He improved his public speaking, developed a stronger grasp of policy issues, and built deeper engagement with party cadres.

This evolution culminated in the ambitious 226-day “Yuva Galam” padayatra, which covered over 3,100 kilometres across nearly 100 assembly constituencies. The march not only enhanced his visibility but also enabled direct interaction with diverse social groups, helping him reposition himself as a grassroots leader rather than a backroom strategist.

The padayatra also served as a political stress test. When Naidu was arrested in the alleged skill development case, Lokesh suspended his march and assumed full operational control of the party.

“It was Lokesh, who re-established the TDP’s connections with the Bharatiya Janata Party, with which it had parted ways in 2018. He became closer to top BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, with whom he still maintains a hotline,” another political analyst Telakapalli Ravi said.

He coordinated protests, led politburo deliberations, and engaged legal teams in New Delhi—demonstrating crisis management capabilities that significantly altered perceptions within the party.

Following Naidu’s release and the completion of the padayatra, Lokesh emerged with enhanced stature. “He began playing a decisive role in key organisational decisions, including candidate selection and strategic planning. His involvement in bringing in political strategist Prashant Kishor further underscored his growing influence in shaping the party’s electoral roadmap,” the TDP leader quoted above said.

“Today, Lokesh is widely acknowledged within the TDP as the de facto chief minister. Senior leaders, many of whom have been associated with the party since its inception, have increasingly aligned with his leadership, indicating a consolidation of authority that extends beyond formal designation,” Ravi said.