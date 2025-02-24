Maha Kumbh: 13 FIRs against 140 social media handles for 'misleading content'

More than a dozen First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against 140 social media handles for spreading ‘misleading content’ about the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said. Devotees take a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj. (ANI Photo)

“13 FIRs have been registered against 140 social media handles that shared misleading content,” Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh Police's social media cell has been keeping a close eye on social media platforms, particularly after objectionable videos of women pilgrims taking bath in the Triveni Sangam, were shared there.

‘Fully prepared for Shivratri’

Meanwhile, with a massive influx of devotees expected on February 26, the Maha Kumbh's last day, due to the festival of Maha Shivratri, DIG Krishna said ‘complete arrangements’ have been made for the festival.

“Efforts will be made to ensure that there is no traffic jam anywhere in the Maha Kumbh area. All arrangements should run smoothly. No matter how big the crowd is, we are fully prepared,” he said.

62 crore pilgrims at Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said 62 crore pilgrims have already taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam (meeting point of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the legendary Saraswati) in Prayagraj.

The information department of the Uttar Pradesh government reported that on Sunday, nearly 8.7 million (87 lakh) people had taken the holy dip.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13.

Crowd control measures at Ayodhya Dham

Authorities managing the Maha Kumbh crowd at the Ayodhya Dham railway station in Ayodhya have implemented extensive crowd control for smooth management and safety.

"We have increased alertness ahead of the 'snan' on Maha Shivratri. Additional security has been deployed here, after which the total number of personnel deployed is more than 350. Barricading has been done all around. A holding area has been set up and passengers are being brought here," DSP Yashwant Singh emphasised.

"We are making regular announcements for trains so that passengers stay aware. They are being given entry only after their train arrives at the platform. We are ensuring that the platform's passengers do not exceed its capacity. All arrangements are in place," he added.