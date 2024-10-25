Maharashtra labourer gets trampled to death by wild elephant while getting a selfie

A labourer, identified as Srikant Satre, was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, on Thursday morning, when he tried to take a selfie with the tusker with two other friends, reported NDTV. A wild elephant attacked a labourer in Maharashtra while he was trying to get a selfie with the animal

Srikant Ramchandra Satre had come from Navegaon with two friends to Gadchiroli for some cable laying work. In between work, the trio decided to go see elephants in the Abapur forest of the Mutnur forest area, where sightings had been reported previously.

The 23-year-old Satre decided to take a selfie with a wild elephant from a distance, when it charged at him and crushed him. His friends managed to escape and save their lives.

No information has been released on whether any compensation will be disbursed by the state government for his death.

On Tuesday, information about a wild elephant coming out of the Chittagong and Gadchiroli forest area was received, reported NDTV.

A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Odisha's Sundergarh district, reported news agency PTI. In September as well, there were four different incidents of elephants trampling people in Odisha in the Mayurbhanj district.

Human-animal conflicts have been a cause of concern for many, with several incidents of elephants attacking people in forest regions.

Elephant attacks have also caused deaths in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district in September and Chattisgarh in August this year. There have been five deaths per year in the state of Karnataka due to elephant-attack related incidents since 2020, as per government data.

In 2023, the central environment ministry released Ministry “Guidelines for Human-Elephant Conflict Mitigation Taking a Harmonious Coexistence Approach” to help regulate human-animal conflict.