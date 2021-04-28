Maharashtra likely to extend Covid-19 lockdown

The Covid-19 lockdown is likely to be extended in Maharashtra for another 15 days until May 15 as the state Cabinet has taken an in-principle decision in this regard.

“The issue of extending the lockdown was discussed at the state Cabinet meeting and all the ministers unanimously said that it should be extended to break the transmission chain. It is likely to be extended for 15 days. Decision on the number of days will be taken by April 30,” health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters after the meeting held on Wednesday.

Tope said the lockdown, which was imposed as the fresh Covid-19 wave has overwhelmed hospitals, has helped. “Lockdown has brought stability in cases to some extent as there were concerns that the daily figures may cross the 70,000-mark which is not happening as of now. The daily cases are hovering around the 60,000-mark. We are hoping that this was the peak in cases in the state and the daily cases will start declining in the next few days.”

On April 22, the state government imposed the complete lockdown across Maharashtra amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. A partial lockdown was imposed earlier on April 14. The ongoing lockdown is due to end on May 1.