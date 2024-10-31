Maharashtra man kills younger brother with sickle after dispute over electricity bill

A man in Maharashtra's Palghar has been arrested for murdering his brother after an argument over electricity bill and a government scheme. The horrific incident of fratricide took place in Sakle Pada village in Palghar district. 45-year-old Satish Jitu Patil allegedly killed his younger brother, Chandrakant Jitu Patil, 35, following a heated argument, reports news agency PTI. Satish was promptly arrested by Satpati police station authorities.

Dispute over utility bill

The brothers frequently clashed over benefits from a government housing scheme and their household's electricity bill. Their long-standing feud boiled over into violence on Wednesday.

They got into an argument over the same issue on Wednesday during which Satish attacked Chandrakant with a sickle, killing him at the scene, a police official told PTI.

During the argument, Satish attacked Chandrakant with a sickle, killing him instantly.

"Repeated disputes over government benefits and household expenses led to this unfortunate incident," said a police official.

Chilling murder rocks Jodhpur

A chilling crime has rocked Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where Anita Chaudhary, a 50-year-old beautician, was brutally murdered and dismembered into six pieces. Investigations have identified the accused as Ghulamuddin, alias Gul Mohammad, a family friend.

Anita went missing from her beauty parlour on October 27, following which her husband filed a police complaint.

Police found Anita's dismembered body buried behind Gul Mohammad's residence. Following a tip from Mohammad's wife, authorities excavated a 12-foot deep pit, which led them to 6 body parts wrapped in plastic bags.

"Police got a bulldozer and dug up a 12-foot pit during which the torso, hands and legs of the woman's body were found wrapped separately in two plastic bags," Sardarpura police station officer Dilip Singh Rathore told India Today.

Gul Mohammad is currently missing, and police are conducting raids to find and catch him. His wife has been taken into custody.