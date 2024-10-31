Rajasthan woman goes missing, chopped body found at family friend's house

A shocking crime has shaken Jodhpur where a 50-year-old beautician, Anita Chaudhary, was brutally murdered and her body chopped into six pieces. The police have identified the accused as Ghulamuddin alias Gul Mohammad, a family friend. Police excavated a 12-foot pit and found the body parts wrapped in plastic bags.

According to reports, Anita went missing on October 27 after closing her beauty parlour. Her husband, Manmohan Chaudhary, filed a missing complaint the next day. Call records and mobile location led police to Gul Mohammad, who had a shop in the same building as Anita's parlour.

Investigation revealed that Anita left her shop in an auto on the day she went missing. Police questioned the auto driver and said he took her to Gangana, where the accused stays, reports India Today.

Breakthrough

Gul Mohammad's wife revealed that Anita's body was buried behind their house. Police excavated a 12-foot pit and found the body parts wrapped in plastic bags.

The police found her body in six pieces, reports NDTV.

"Police got a bulldozer and dug up a 12-foot pit during which the torso, hands and legs of the woman's body were found wrapped separately in two plastic bags," Sardarpura police station officer Dilip Singh Rathore told India Today.

Gul Mohammad is currently missing, and police are conducting raids to find and catch him. His wife has been taken into custody.

Anita's son claims that Gul Mohammad deceived and killed his mother.

Bengaluru horror

The incident comes just a month after a similar case in Bengaluru where a man killed and dismembered his friend.

Mukti Ranjan Ray fatally attacked Mahalakshmi, at her home in Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval. After committing the murder, Ray purchased a knife from a local shop, which he then used to dismember her body into 59 pieces, according to the police.

Mahalakshmi’s body was found stuffed in the refrigerator of the house on September 21.