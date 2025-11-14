Mahua election result 2025 Live: One hour to go for counting to begin, Tej Pratap Yadav in fray

He is up against RJD candidate and sitting MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has fielded Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janashakti Party (Ram Vilas).

With its charged political history and recent high-profile battles, Mahua is buzzing with anticipation as supporters closely track early trends. The 2025 Bihar assembly election is set to test the grassroots strength of every major contender in this high-stakes constituency. The Election Commission of India will start declaring the results from 8 AM.

What happened in Mahua in the 2020 polls?

In 2020, RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan won the seat with 62,580 votes (36.45%), defeating JD(U)’s Ashma Parveen by 13,687 votes. Parveen secured 48,893 votes (28.48%), while Sanjay Kumar Singh of the then undivided Lok Janshakti Party finished third with 25,146 votes (14.65%). Mahua has swung between parties over the years, with earlier dominance by the RJD under Tej Pratap Yadav and periods of influence by the JD(U) and the BJP.

Key candidates

Tej Pratap Yadav (Janashakti Janata Dal)

Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD)

Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP-RV)

Indrajeet Pradhan (Jan Suraaj Party)

What are the key issues in Mahua?

Employment, infrastructure development, and agricultural stability remain at the heart of voter concerns in Mahua. These core priorities continue to shape local expectations and will play a decisive role in how residents assess the competing candidates and their promises.

The stage is set for a potentially close contest as ballots are tallied today. With results expected to reflect broader trends of political engagement, Mahua could once again signal the strength and shifting loyalties of Bihar’s heartland.