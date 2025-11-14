Mahua election result 2025 Live: One hour to go for counting to begin, Tej Pratap Yadav in fray
Mahua election result 2025 Live: The Election Commission of India is set to announce the Bihar assembly election 2025 result from 8 AM. One of the seats to watch is Mahua in Vaishali district, where Lalu Yadav’s son and Tejashwi Yadav’s brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, is in fray against his family's RJD.
Mahua election result 2025 Live: As counting begins across Bihar today, Mahua in Vaishali district has emerged as a focal point for political watchers and local voters. Tej Pratap Yadav - son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and elder brother of Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav - is contesting from the seat under the banner of his newly launched Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD)....Read More
He is up against RJD candidate and sitting MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has fielded Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janashakti Party (Ram Vilas).
With its charged political history and recent high-profile battles, Mahua is buzzing with anticipation as supporters closely track early trends. The 2025 Bihar assembly election is set to test the grassroots strength of every major contender in this high-stakes constituency. The Election Commission of India will start declaring the results from 8 AM.
What happened in Mahua in the 2020 polls?
In 2020, RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan won the seat with 62,580 votes (36.45%), defeating JD(U)’s Ashma Parveen by 13,687 votes. Parveen secured 48,893 votes (28.48%), while Sanjay Kumar Singh of the then undivided Lok Janshakti Party finished third with 25,146 votes (14.65%). Mahua has swung between parties over the years, with earlier dominance by the RJD under Tej Pratap Yadav and periods of influence by the JD(U) and the BJP.
Key candidates
- Tej Pratap Yadav (Janashakti Janata Dal)
- Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD)
- Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP-RV)
- Indrajeet Pradhan (Jan Suraaj Party)
What are the key issues in Mahua?
Employment, infrastructure development, and agricultural stability remain at the heart of voter concerns in Mahua. These core priorities continue to shape local expectations and will play a decisive role in how residents assess the competing candidates and their promises.
The stage is set for a potentially close contest as ballots are tallied today. With results expected to reflect broader trends of political engagement, Mahua could once again signal the strength and shifting loyalties of Bihar’s heartland.
Mahua election result 2025 Live: Bihar voting turnout this time
The voter turnout in the Bihar assembly election 2025 was as follows:
Phase 1 - 65.08
Phase 2 - 68.76
Overall - 66.91
Mahua voted in the first phase of the polls.
(Source: ECI)
Mahua election result 2025 Live: Where did Tej Pratap Yadav win the 2020 Bihar polls from?
Mahua election result 2025 Live: Tej Pratap Yadav was moved to the Hasanpur seat by the RJD in the 2020 Bihar election, which he won.
Yadav had won from Mahua in the 2015 polls.
Mahua election result 2025 Live: RJD poster says ‘Alvida Chacha’
Mahua election result 2025 Live: A poster reading “Alvida Chacha”, symbolically showing Nitish Kumar’s exit from the CM chair, has been put up at the RJD headquarters.
The RJD, which contested 143 seats, remains confident of the Mahagathbandhan’s return to power. Party leaders echo Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that he will take oath as Chief Minister on November 18.
Mahua election result 2025 Live: One hour to go for counting to begin
The Election Commission will begin counting the votes in Mahua, along with 242 other constituencies in Bihar in one hour.
Mahua election result 2025 Live: The result in 2020 Bihar polls
Mahua election result 2025 Live: The incumbent Mukesh Kumar Raushan
Mahua election result 2025 Live: Mukesh Kumar Raushan is the incumbent MLA from Mahua, who won the previous 2020 Bihar assembly election after RJD moved Tej Pratap Yadav to Hasanpur. Now that Lalu Yadav's son is back in fray, retaining the seat might be a little tricky for Raushan.
