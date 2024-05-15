Mallikarjun Kharge takes ‘600 paar’ jibe at PM Modi over ‘400 plus' pitch

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's assertion that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going ‘400 paar’ (400 plus seats) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



“Modi and the BJP have been talking about ‘400-paar’. Fortunately they are not speaking about '600-paar' as there is a constitutional limit on the strength of Lok Sabha at 543 seats,” PTI quoted Kharge as saying at a rally in Raebareli, from where Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.



The Congress chief said that he signed all the ‘promises’ made by the grand old party, that will be fulfilled if the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre.



“It's not like 'Modi ki guarantee' which is never fulfilled,” he added.



Kharge alleged that Modi's government is "cut off from the poor", and is working just for the interest of a handful of industrialists. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Modi government is "cut off from the poor", and is working just for the interest of a handful of industrialists(ANI)

“People will bid goodbye to this dispensation and the opposition coalition will come to power after the results are announced in the first week of June,” the Congress leader said.

“The Congress brought the Food Security Act, you (PM Modi did nothing. You are giving five kg free ration, if the INDIA bloc forms government, we will give 10 kg ration to the poor,” he added.



Slamming the prime minister for mocking Rahul Gandhi over the Congress leader's decision to contest from Raebareli and not Amethi, Kharge said,"The fact is that Modi himself has ran away from Gujarat and chose Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to contest the poll."

‘Modi promised to double farmers’ income, have these been fulfilled?': Kharge

During the rally, Kharge said,"Modi had promised to double the income of farmers and provide two crore jobs to unemployed youths. Have these been fulfilled?"

The Congress president said that after coming to power, the opposition coalition government would fill 30 lakh vacancies in government departments and public sector undertakings out of which half would be for the weaker sections.