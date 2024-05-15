If Modi becomes PM again, polls won’t be held in country: Kharge

GORAKHPUR Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged people to vote for INDIA bloc candidates to save the Constitution and democracy for their sake and warned that there would be no election if Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a third term. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav being garlanded during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha election, in Maharajganj on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

“They ask what we have done in 70 years. If we did not do anything, you could not become the PM of a democracy. You became PM as we (Congress) made the Constitution and saved democracy,” he said in Maharajganj in the presence of several INDIA bloc leaders, including Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Shivpal Yadav.

“If you don’t have fundamental rights, you will be slaves. No elections will be held in the future if Modi wins this time,” he said addressing a gathering.

“PM Modi starts every morning by accusing the Congress instead of remembering Lord Ram,” he added. Kharge addressed two election rallies in support of INDIA Bloc candidates – Virendra Chaudhary in Maharajganj and Bansgaun candidate Sadal Prasad.

Terming the electoral battle as an ideological battle, Kharge asserted that INDIA Bloc was a collective representative of ideologies of Nehru who shaped democracy, Dr Ambedkar who provided safeguards to the marginalized class by reservation and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia who voiced the plight of other backward community. He said INDIA Bloc had chosen the path of welfare of common people, but the BJP’s approach was to provide benefit to rich people.

Kharge said guarantees of Congress would be implemented if INDIA Bloc came to power and promised that the Congress would waive all taxes of farmers.

Settle scores with BJP by voting: Shivpal

Samajwadi party general secretary exhorted people to settle their score with the BJP by using their right to vote in the last three phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing election rallies in Maharajganj and Kauri Ram town in favour of INDIA Bloc candidates, Yadav claimed that after phase 4 election, slogans of “400 paar” had vanished and the BJP was struggling to retain 200 seats because of people’s massive support to INDIA bloc candidates.

He said people were angry over false promises of BJP leaders and asked them to come forward to save quota for OBCs and Dalits.