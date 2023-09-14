Mamata in Madrid: Enjoys ‘nice jog’, plays ‘Honge Kaamiyab’ tune

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee delighted in sharing videos of herself engaging in a morning jog and playing tunes on a harmonium during her visit to Madrid in Spain. Her 12-day trip to the UAE and Spain, which commenced on Tuesday and will conclude on September 23, is focused on attracting foreign investment to the state. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Madrid, Spain on Thursday. (Instagram/mamataofficia)

In one of her Instagram posts, Mamata wrote, “A nice jog can energise you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!” She shared a video of her jogging through the streets of Madrid. Additionally, she showcased her musical talents by playing the motivational song ‘Honge Kaamiyaab…’ on a musical instrument, emphasising the timeless nature of music. Sharing the video of her playing the tune, Banerjee wrote, “Music is forever; music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die.”

The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) also shared a video offering a glimpse of Mamata Banerjee's Thursday morning in Madrid.

Mamata's visit to UAE, Spain

During her trip, Mamata Banerjee had a meeting with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

In their conversation, Banerjee extended an invitation to President Wickremesinghe to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata. She described the interaction with the Sri Lankan President as "pleasant" and mentioned that Wickremesinghe also invited her to visit Sri Lanka. In a video shared by PTI, Wickremesinghe asked whether she would lead the opposition alliance (INDIA), Banerjee responded with, “Oh my god!” and added, “It depends on the people.”

Following her stop in Dubai, the West Bengal chief minister arrived in Madrid on Wednesday night to participate in business summits and other meetings for three days. Subsequently, she will travel to Barcelona for further business engagements for a couple of days. The team will then return to Dubai for additional business meetings before heading back to Kolkata on September 23.

The visit comes ahead of the 7th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), scheduled to take place on November 21-22 in Kolkata.

Last week, the Centre granted the necessary approvals for West Bengal CM's visits to Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The state's chief secretary, HK Dwivedi, is accompanying her on this trip.

