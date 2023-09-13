‘Will you lead Oppn alliance?’: Sri Lankan President asks Mamata. Her 'Oh my god!' reaction

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Dubai International Airport. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee along with Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe.(X/Mamata Banerjee)

In a video posted by PTI, the chief minister was seen interacting with Wickremesinghe when the latter asked her if she would be leading the opposition alliance (INDIA).

‘Can I ask you one question?’ Wickremesinghe said, and after getting an affirmative reply from Banerjee he asked, “Are you going to lead the opposition alliance”.

Taken aback by the question from unexpected quarters, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, “Oh my god!” adding, “It depends on people.”

Not satisfied with her answer, a laughing Wickremesinghe repeated his question to a person present there, “Is she going to lead the opposition alliance?”

She quipped, “The opposition may be in position (power) also.”

During the interaction, Banerjee invited the Sri Lankan President to the Bengal Global Business Summit to be held in Kolkata. She termed the interaction with the Sri Lankan President as “pleasant” and said that Wickremesinghe extended her an invitation to visit Sri Lanka.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mamata Banerjee wrote, "His Excellency The President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion. I have been humbled by his greetings and invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata. HE the President of Sri Lanka extended cordial invitation to me to visit Sri Lanka. It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications."

The West Bengal CM is in Spain on a three-day business summit. Before boarding the flight, Mamata said, "We are going to Spain after 5 years. Spain was a partner during the Kolkata Book Fair. Spain has a prosperous manufacturing industry. We are going at their invitation. Let us see what progress can be made."Bengal Business Summit is scheduled to be held on November 21-23."

"Spain officials have visited Bengal many times but we have not reciprocated in the same way. So I am leaving for Spain. In Dubai also we have a business summit," she added.

