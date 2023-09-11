News / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reshuffles Cabinet ahead of Spain, Dubai visit

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reshuffles Cabinet ahead of Spain, Dubai visit

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2023 09:44 PM IST

Minister Babul Supriyo has been shifted from the tourism department to information technology & electronics and the department of non-conventional and renewable energy sources

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has made some key changes in her Cabinet while shifting Babul Supriyo from the tourism department to information technology & electronics and the department of non-conventional and renewable energy sources.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will begin her 12-day foreign tour to Dubai and Spain on Tuesday to attract foreign investment to the state. (HT Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will begin her 12-day foreign tour to Dubai and Spain on Tuesday to attract foreign investment to the state. (HT Photo)

The Cabinet reshuffle has come ahead of her 12-day foreign tour to Dubai and Spain, beginning Tuesday, to attract foreign investment to the state.

“There has been a rejig in the ministry. The governor gave his nod last night,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat on Monday.

The cabinet was last reshuffled in August 2022 after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Partha Chatterjee, then minister and the Trinamool Congress’ state secretary general, in July last year.

Also Read | ‘No objection to ‘Bharat’, but...’: Mamata Banerjee on India name row

Replacing Supriyo, another singer-politician Indranil Sen, who was the minister of state for technical education, training, and skill development department, will now head the tourism department.

State forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick was given the additional charge of industrial reconstruction and department of public enterprise.

Meanwhile, Pradip Mazumdar, state panchayat minister was given additional responsibility for the cooperative department. Another minister Arup Roy was assigned department of food processing and horticulture Department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out