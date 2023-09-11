West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reshuffles Cabinet ahead of Spain, Dubai visit

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has made some key changes in her Cabinet while shifting Babul Supriyo from the tourism department to information technology & electronics and the department of non-conventional and renewable energy sources. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will begin her 12-day foreign tour to Dubai and Spain on Tuesday to attract foreign investment to the state. (HT Photo)

The Cabinet reshuffle has come ahead of her 12-day foreign tour to Dubai and Spain, beginning Tuesday, to attract foreign investment to the state.

“There has been a rejig in the ministry. The governor gave his nod last night,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat on Monday.

The cabinet was last reshuffled in August 2022 after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Partha Chatterjee, then minister and the Trinamool Congress’ state secretary general, in July last year.

Replacing Supriyo, another singer-politician Indranil Sen, who was the minister of state for technical education, training, and skill development department, will now head the tourism department.

State forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick was given the additional charge of industrial reconstruction and department of public enterprise.

Meanwhile, Pradip Mazumdar, state panchayat minister was given additional responsibility for the cooperative department. Another minister Arup Roy was assigned department of food processing and horticulture Department.