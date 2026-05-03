Man dragged on car bonnet for 2 km after road rage in Telangana, argument over indicator

The incident, which took place on the night of May 1, has surfaced through a video showing the man clinging to the moving vehicle.

The man was travelling on a two-wheeler with his son, who was riding the bike, when a car moving in the same direction got into an argument with them, news agency PTI reported citing police officials.

A middle-aged man was allegedly dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 2 km in Telangana 's Meerpet following a road dispute, police said on Sunday.

The dispute reportedly began when the bike rider indicated a u-turn nearly 500 metres in advance, prompting the car driver to question the move. What started as a verbal exchange soon escalated. Police said the car driver allegedly grabbed the bike rider by his hair and drove forward for some distance.

Father jumps in to stop car Seeing the situation unfold, the father attempted to intervene. He climbed onto the bonnet of the car in an effort to force the driver to stop. However, the driver continued to drive with the man on the bonnet for nearly 2 km, police said.

The vehicle was eventually halted, after which the driver fled the spot.

The man told mediapersons that the incident began when the car hit their two-wheeler from behind as they were travelling from Meerpet to LB Nagar.

He further alleged that the driver then caught hold of his son's hair and continued driving, causing his son to fall and sustain injuries. As the situation worsened, he held onto the bonnet to stop the vehicle, the PTI report added.

"The car driver did not stop the vehicle and continued to drive till Balapur, where he stopped. When I got down from the bonnet, the driver fled," the man said.

Following the incident, the man lodged a complaint at the Meerpet police station. A case has been registered against the car driver, and further investigation is currently underway, police said.