Manipur CM announces 1,000 aid for victims residing in relief camps

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday launched a scheme that gives a one time financial assistance of ₹1000 for those that are still taking shelter at relief centres, even as the government came under sharp criticism from civil society groups after it issued “no work no pay” instructions to government employees that have gone missing from offices in the ethnic violence hit state. The groups have argued that those missing from their places of work have fled their homes for fear of attack, and it would be “inhumane” for the government to force them to return. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in Imphal on Tuesday. (PTI)

On Tuesday, government officials said the financial assistance will be given to 50,648 displaced persons in 349 relief camps in the state. Chief Minister Singh said that the government has been taking all possible steps to provide shelter to those affected by the violence that has roiled the state since May 3, and said that more temporary housing facilities are being constructed for those displaced. Biren Singh said, “The State Government is committed to assist the affected people and provide basic needs to the victims. Extended financial aid & assistance as a part of the ongoing measures to provide relief and rehabilitation to the displaced persons.”

There was however opposition to a government circular dated June 26, issued by Michael Achom, secretary of the general administration department that asked all administrative secretaries to furnish details of those employees that have not attended official duty. “All employees drawing their salaries from general administration department, Manipur secretariat are informed that ‘no work, no pay’ may be invoked for all those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave,” the circular said.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a conglomeration of Kuki groups in Churachandpur district however called the move “unrealistic, insensitive and malafide”. “Their home, properties, personal documents and belongings have been looted and burned, leaving them without any means to return to work or their residences,” group said, urging the state government to withdraw it.

“The violence has affected employees from both communities. We expect the Manipur government employees’ association will soon deliberate on the circular and come out with reactions,” said Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson for Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of civil society groups in Imphal, which is dominated by Meiteis.

HT was not able to contact office-bearers of Manipur Government Services Federation or the Manipur Secretariat Services Association for their reactions to the government circular.

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex organisation of Kuki tribes expressed strong resentment against the government circular and said it would put the lives of many employees, who have fled their homes and posting and now living in other places, at risk. “It exposes the communal Manipur government’s constant piecemeal ploy to achieve forced peace,” KIM said.

