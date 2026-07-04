Manipur CM visits Churachandpur for funeral of BJP MLA, first since 2023 violence

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand landed in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district under tight security on Saturday to attend the funeral ceremony of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Vungzagin Valte (61) who was a victim of Manipur ethnic violence. “My deepest regret is that on that particular afternoon, if I were with him, that incident would not have taken place,” CM said. (HT Sourced Photo)

CM’s visit to Churachandpur amid the boycott imposed by several Kuki bodies was the first since the May 3, 2023 clash between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

“Today, I came here for a short visit to pay my last respects to my friend Pu Valte. To be able to attend it is a huge honour for me. Valte’s family is like my family. His friends and close ones are my friends too. I will always extend any support to all of them when or if the need arises,” the CM said.

“My deepest regret is that on that particular afternoon, if I were with him, that incident would not have taken place,” he added.

Valte, a legislator and minister from the Zomi community (in the previous government headed by N Biren Singh) sustained injuries in an attack in Imphal on May 4, 2023. He had been on wheelchair since the attack. On February 21, Valte passed away at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, his body was in Churachandpur mortuary since then .

Valte had been a BJP legislator elected from Thanlon assembly constituency and was among the 10 Kuki-Zo legislators who demanded a ‘separate administration’ after the outbreak of the Manipur crisis. He was also the advisor to former CM N Biren Singh.

The attack on Valte occurred within hours of the first clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis. The total breakdown of law and order engulfed the state, gutted the security mechanism and led to the collapse of the government. For months, many families from the Kuki-Zo community refused to cremate him because the police did not arrested anyone in the case.

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“The family has finally decided to cremate him because the MLA’s wife is unwell and she wished for her husband to be laid to rest. For all these months, the body was kept in the mortuary because police have not arrested anyone for his murder,” a member of Valte’s family, requesting anonymity, said.

Mortal remains of Valte had been lying at the mortuary of Churachandpur district hospital since February.

Meanwhile, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), a Kuki apex civil body, said in a statement issued on Saturday, “Ground realities in these areas remain highly sensitive and volatile, with underlying tensions yet to be meaningfully addressed or resolved.” KIM also asked the CM not to come to Churachandpur district.

Churachandpur is a Kuki-Zo dominated district of Manipur. The Manipur violence first erupted in the district and later spread to other districts.

Additionally a separate joint statement issued by Kuki Civil Society Organisations (KCSOs), Churachandpur signed by six different bodies including Kuki Inpi Churachandpur (KIC), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) Churachandpur, Kuki Women Union (KWU), Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR), Kuki Khanglai Lawmpi (KKL) and Kuki Chief’s Association (KCA) said, “The KCSOs Churachandpur would like to make it clear that until and unless there is a solution to the ongoing ‘Kuki-Zo-Meitei conflict’ we would not allow any Meitei individual, officials or group in our district be it the Chief Minister”.

The statement said, “We boycott the proposed visit of Y Khemchand, Chief Minister of Manipur Churchandpur tomorrow, and further any untoward incident arising out of his visit will solely be his responsibility.”

CM Khemchand along with BJP legislator Th Robindro, arrived in Churachandpur by a chopper, which landed at the helipad of 5 Assam Rifles head quarter in Churachandpur.

Later, he and the BJP legislator travelled to Valte’s residence at Dorgus Veng, Churachandpur to attend the funeral ceremony.

CM also said that dialogue is the only way forward to restore peace in Manipur and stressed that lasting peace is essential for the overall development of the State. “Your smile is the way for peace,” he said.

The mortal remains of Valte were buried at the cemetery of Young Paite Association, Dorcas Veng, Churachandpur.