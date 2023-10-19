Manipur: NIA arrests second suspect in Bishnupur bomb blast case in July

Guwahati:The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a second suspect in connection with a bomb blast that took place in violence-hit Manipur in July. Personnel from the National Investigative Agency. (Representative image.)

The central agency arrested Md. Islauddin Khan, in coordination with Manipur Police, in the case of the bomb blast, which took place at Kwakta in Bishnupur district in a Scorpio vehicle on June 21. The case was initially registered by Manipur Police at Moirang in Bishnupur and later re-registered by NIA on June 23 in Imphal.

“NIA Investigations revealed the involvement of Md. Islauddin in the bomb blast that took place on June 21 in an IED-laden Scorpio vehicle parked over a bridge located the area of Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur district” a press release by the agency stated.

Three persons were injured and the bridge, along with nearby houses, were damaged because of the impact of the blast. After his arrest,Islauddin was produced before the jurisdictional court in Imphal where he was remanded to NIA custody for a week.

On Monday, NIA in a joint operation with Assam Police had arrested the prime accused of the blast case. The person identified as Mohammad Noor Hussain was arrested from Assam’s Cachar district.