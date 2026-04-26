Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises Great Indian Bustard conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 133rd Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, highlighted on going conservation efforts to protect the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB), saying that scientific interventions and sustained ground actions helped in the conservation of the species. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in 133rd Mann Ki Baat. (PMO)

Calling the bird “hallmark” of desert, PM Modi said, “At one point, its [Great Indian Bustards] numbers had dwindled to a trickle. The situation was such that this bird was on the verge of extinction.”

However, with the help of scientific methods, including artificial insemination technology and setting up dedicated breeding centres at Ramdevra and Sudashri in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, he said the species is now recovering.

“When we understand nature, respect it and live in harmony with it, positive changes are bound to happen,” he said.

GIB, one of the heaviest flying birds, is Rajasthan’s state bird. It is also one of the rarest species in the world and remains critically endangered.

Once widespread across the Indian subcontinent, its population has now declined to fewer than 200 individuals, with the majority found in Rajasthan and Gujarat, and smaller populations in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

The species is listed in Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in the IUCN [The International Union for Conservation of Nature]’s Red List, and in the CMS Convention and in Appendix I of CITES.

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Bustard Recovery Programme, launched in 2016, is a joint initiative by Rajasthan government, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, and Abu Dhabi-based International Fund for Houbara Conservation. It focuses on captive breeding and creating a sustainable environment for the future release of captive-born GIB into the wild

In 2022, the Jaisalmer breeding centre had collected 30 eggs from the wild of which six were damaged. 24 chicks were successfully hatched from the eggs and two of them died. By April 2023, 13 more eggs hatched through artificial incubation.

Desert National Park that spreads in Jaisalmer and Barmer districts has also shown signs of recovery of GIB. The species has begun reproducing naturally.

According to information available up to the second week of April, 11 chicks have been recorded this season, including three born through natural mating.

Officials say this marks a key milestone in the ongoing conservation programme and offers hope for the species’ long-term survival.