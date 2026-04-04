Jaipur, Three new chicks of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard have been successfully hatched at breeding centres in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district using artificial insemination technology, taking the total number of the birds in captivity to 76, officials said. Great Indian Bustard captive count rises to 76 after 3 chicks hatched using artificial insemination

Two chicks were hatched at the Sudashri Godawan Breeding Centre, while one chick was hatched at the Ramdevra Godawan Breeding Centre, they said.

With this, the number of Great Indian Bustards, locally known as Godawan and designated as Rajasthan's state bird, has reached 52 at the Ramdevra centre and 24 at the Sudashri facility.

"Artificial insemination is proving to be highly effective in the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard, as it enables breeding even in conditions where natural reproduction is not possible," said Brijmohan Gupta, Divisional Forest Officer at the Desert National Park.

He said the years of sustained efforts being carried out in the Desert National Park landscape are now yielding encouraging results. "This technology has become a lifeline for the species, which is on the brink of extinction," he added.

The Great Indian Bustard, once found in large numbers across Rajasthan, Gujarat and parts of Pakistan, is now among the most critically endangered bird species in the world, with only a small population remaining in the wild.

Experts attribute the sharp decline in its population to factors such as collision with overhead power lines, poaching and habitat degradation.

The forest department has adopted captive breeding in a controlled and safe environment, as a conservation strategy, to counter these threats.

The newly hatched chicks are being closely monitored by a specialised team to ensure proper nutrition, health care, and behavioural development, officials said.

Efforts are also being made to prepare them for eventual release into their natural habitats, they added.

The conservation programme is being implemented with coordinated efforts of the state and central governments, involving experts, modern equipment, and scientific methods.

Officials said that the steady rise in the number of captive-bred birds offers renewed hope for the revival of the species and marks a significant milestone in wildlife conservation efforts in the country.

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