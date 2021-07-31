Maoists take over railway station in Bihar for 2 hrs, disrupt rail services

Maoists took control of Chaura railway station in Bihar’s Jamui district on Saturday morning and disrupted railway services on the Delhi-Howrah mainline for about two hours on the fourth day of a weeklong bandh they have called in memory of their slain comrades.

Officials said a group of Maoists first surrounded the station before one of them entered station master Binay Kumar’s office and forced him to turn the track signals red to halt trains. They threatened to blow up the railway station if Kumar refused to do so.

The Maoists asked other railway staffers to pass on a message to their seniors about their siege. They also addressed passengers on public address system and asked them to remain seated.

Jamui police superintendent Pramod Kumar Mandal and a contingent of paramilitary forces rushed to the spot.

Central Reserve Police Force officers said the Maoists intended to lure security forces to the area and ambush them.

A railway official said the siege forced them to halt a dozen long route express trains at different railway stations. He added the train services were affected between 3.20 am to 5.30 am.

Chief public relations officer (railways) Rajesh Kumar said the movement of trains on the Delhi-Howrah mainline resumed at 5.30 am after the tracks were examined for detection of sabotage or explosives.