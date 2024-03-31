Meet Ghazipur DM whose argument with Mukhtar Ansari's kin went viral

Following the funeral of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Saturday, a video of a spat between Ansai's brother and Ghazipur district magistrate Aryaka Akhoury has gone viral on social media. Aryaka Akhoury(X/Ashutosh Yadav)

Who is Aryaka Akhoury and what is the matter about?

Aryaka Akhoury is a native of Bihar's Patna district. An IAS officer of the 2013 batch, she got her first posting as the joint magistrate in Varanasi in 2015. Akhoury was appointed the chief development officer in the Meerut district later in 2017. Akhoury got her first posting as a collector in Bhadohi district on February 11, 2021.

During Mukhtar Ansari's funeral, Akhoury and other administrative officials handled the arrangements at the graveyard and managed the entry of the people at the burial site. Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari wanted to carry out a burial ritual in which soil is poured on the grave by those attending the funeral. However, Akhoury denied permission for the ritual citing the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the area.

“As Section 144 is in place, I cannot allow the entire town to participate in the ritual. Only the family members can perform the ritual," she said.

Aryaka Akhoury earlier came to the limelight as the district collector of Bhadohi. Akhoury cancelled the firearms licence of troublemakers and imposed the gangster act against former MLA Vijay Mishra. She also imposed a ban on wearing jeans-tops and T-shirts in government offices.