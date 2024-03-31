Mukhtar Ansari's autopsy finds 'yellow area' in heart; brother vows to give 'poison' proof: 10 points
Mar 31, 2024 07:14 AM IST
Mukhtar Ansari death: According to a jail document, the gangster-politician had been suffering from a heart disease and other ailments.
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Saturday. The postmortem report has revealed that he died of a heart attack. However, Ansari's family maintains that he was murdered using a ‘slow poison’.
Here are 10 points on Mukhtar Ansari's death.
- A five-doctor panel that conducted the post-mortem on Friday found a "yellow area" in the heart, which suggests a possible clotting. The post-mortem said that Mukhtar Ansari died of a heart attack. “There were clear signs of blood clotting in the heart; the portion measuring 1.9 x1.5 cm was yellow,” sources told HT.
- According to a jail document, the gangster-politician had been suffering from a heart disease and other ailments. He was also battling depression, skin allergies and diabetes.
- Mukhtar Ansari, a murder convict, was found unconscious in his high-security cell at Banda jail. He was rushed to Rani Durgawati Medical College, where he died.
- On March 21, Ansari's lawyer filed a complaint in the Barabanki court, saying he was poisoned on March 19.
- Despite the post-mortem's findings, his family maintains that he was murdered. Afzal Ansari said on Saturday that his brother was killed.
- "Mukhtar Ansari has been killed and removed out of the way. When the time comes, we will give strong proof that he was killed with poison. To save some criminals, the whole government and its machinery have done a huge conspiracy. They have no shame," he said.
- He claimed Mukhtar Ansari had told him during a five-minute meeting that he had been poisoned. "We received a message at 3 am that Mukhtar Ansari's condition is serious. When we reached the hospital, we were allowed to meet with difficulty, only for 5 minutes. During the 5-minute meeting, Mukhtar Ansari said that he had been poisoned and because of that he had fainted. He said that he was in extreme pain. He said that he had fainted and was shifted to the hospital in that condition," Afzal Ansari said.
- According to the official release from the hospital, Ansari was brought to the hospital around 8:25 pm on Thursday. A team of nine doctors attended to him before he died.
- A three-member team will conduct a magisterial investigation into the death of Ansari. The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Banda, issued orders concerning the judicial probe.
- Last year, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990.
With inputs from Haidar Naqvi, ANI, PTI
