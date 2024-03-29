Mukhtar Ansari's postmortem report says cause of death cardiac arrest; viscera to be sent for forensic examination
Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari alleged that his father was slowly poisoned in Banda jail.
The autopsy report of Mukhtar Ansari said the politician-turned-gangster died of cardiac arrest on Thursday evening -- negating any suspected poisoning as claimed by his family members and many political leaders. The autopsy was conducted by a panel of doctors at the Rani Durgawati Medical College where Ansari breathed his last. Family members were inside the autopsy room when the examination took place and the entire process was video recorded. The panel of the doctors preserved the viscera which would be sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether there was any poisoning at all.
The autopsy assumed importance in the backdrop of these foul play allegations which delayed the process. Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari wrote a letter to the district magistrate seeking the stops to be performed by AIIMS doctors. He said he had no hope for justice from the local administration.
After the autopsy process, his body was taken to his native place Ghazipur amid heavy security.
A grave has been dug at the family cemetery at Mohammadabad's Kali Bagh in Ghazipur where his parents were laid to rest. Once the body reaches Ghazipur, the last rites will be performed accordingly.
From political mudslinging to govt's judicial probe order: What happened after Mukhtar Ansari's death
- Banda Chief judicial magistrate Bhagwan Dass Gupta on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into Mukhtar Ansari's death.
- Mukhtar Ansari's family members alleged foul play as the gangster was hospitalised a day ago on complaints of stomach pain.
- Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother said he had been unwell since March 18 but was not given proper treatment.
- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said there should be a Supreme Court-monitored probe into Mukhtar Ansari's death.
- Mukhtar Ansari feared for his life as at least four of his close aides were killed in custody since 2018, reports said.
- Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said in the current situation in Uttar Pradesh no one is safe in jail, in police custody or at home.
- AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi defended the allegations brought by Mukhtar Ansari's son and said the poisoning angle should be taken seriously.
- Mukhtar Ansari's jailed son Abbas Ansari on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to attend his father's funeral.
- BJP leader and the wife of MLA Krishnanand Rai who was killed by Ansari called Mukhtar Ansari's death divine justice.
- Prohibitory orders have been issued in Mau, Ghazipur, Ballia and the surrounding areas.
