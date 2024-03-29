Mukhtar Ansari's postmortem report says cause of death cardiac arrest; viscera to be sent for forensic examination

The autopsy report of Mukhtar Ansari said the politician-turned-gangster died of cardiac arrest on Thursday evening -- negating any suspected poisoning as claimed by his family members and many political leaders. The autopsy was conducted by a panel of doctors at the Rani Durgawati Medical College where Ansari breathed his last. Family members were inside the autopsy room when the examination took place and the entire process was video recorded. The panel of the doctors preserved the viscera which would be sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether there was any poisoning at all. Mukhtar Ansari's post-mortem report revealed he died of cardiac arrest on Thursday evening.(ANI)

The autopsy assumed importance in the backdrop of these foul play allegations which delayed the process. Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari wrote a letter to the district magistrate seeking the stops to be performed by AIIMS doctors. He said he had no hope for justice from the local administration.

After the autopsy process, his body was taken to his native place Ghazipur amid heavy security.

A grave has been dug at the family cemetery at Mohammadabad's Kali Bagh in Ghazipur where his parents were laid to rest. Once the body reaches Ghazipur, the last rites will be performed accordingly.

