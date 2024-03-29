Mukhtar Ansari's death: 'My father was given slow poison’, claims son Umar Ansari

Umar Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, claimed that his father was given poison in the food and said the family would move the court. Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (right) and his son Umar Ansari.

Mukhtar Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail in “an unconscious state” and, according to its principal Suneel Kaushal, he died at the hospital following cardiac arrest, news agency PTI reported.

"I was not told anything from the administration side. I came to know about it through the media... But now, the entire nation knows everything... Two days ago, I came to meet him, but I was not allowed... We said earlier also and even today, we will say the same about the allegation of giving slow poison. On March 19, he was poisoned in the dinner. We will move to the judiciary, we have full faith in it...," news agency ANI quoted Umar Ansari as saying.

The body of Mukhtar Ansari was sent for post-mortem at Banda Medical College Hospital.

“The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow (March 29), after that, they will give us the body. We will then follow with the further process (cremation)... My father alleged being given a slow poison... Around five doctors panel has been made (for carrying out the post-mortem),” Umar Ansari added.

Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari had on Tuesday alleged that he was being subjected to “slow poisoning” in jail, a charge denied by the authorities.

Over 60 cases pending against Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari, 63, was a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar. He had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005. He had more than 60 criminal cases pending against him.

Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts in Uttar Pradesh and was lodged in the Banda jail. His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police last year.

Section 144 imposed across UP

Uttar Pradesh director general of police Prashant Kumar said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed across the state and teams of the Central Reserve Police Force along with the local police deployed in Banda, Mau, Ghazipur and Varanasi.

Ansari, who hailed from Mau, was believed to have a strong influence in the adjoining Ghazipur and Varanasi districts as well.

Mukhtar Ansari's death: How politicians react

Meanwhile, several political leaders extended their condolences. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his grief in support of the family of Mukhtar Ansari.

"I pray to Allah to forgive Mukhtar Ansari and give patience to his family and his loved ones. The people of Ghazipur lost their favourite son and brother. Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against the administration that he had been poisoned. Despite this, the government did not pay any attention to his treatment. Condemnable and regrettable," Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X (formally Twitter).

Samajwadi Party leader Ameeque Jamei demanded a thorough investigation of Mukhtar Ansari's death.

"We stand with the family of Mukhtar Ansari... Recently he said that he can be murdered anytime... Why he was not given a proper medical facility...We will demand a thorough investigation of the incident...," Ameeque Jamei said.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput also questioned the death of the gangster-turned-politician.

"Today Mukhtar Ansari's death in the jail raises a big question BJP-led UP Government...This should be investigated thoroughly so that everyone gets to know what is going on..." Surendra Rajput said.

(With inputs from agencies)