Who was Mukhtar Ansari, jailed gangster-turned-politician, who died of cardiac arrest?

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died following a cardiac arrest at the Banda medical college in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday - a day after he was taken to the hospital from the Banda district jail after his health deteriorated. Mukhtar Ansari

According to a bulletin by the medical college, Ansari was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day around 8:25 pm as his health was “critical”. “A team of nine doctors attended him but despite all their efforts, he passed away following the cardiac arrest,” the bulletin read.

Who was Mukhtar Ansari?