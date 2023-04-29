Who is Mukhtar Ansari: Gangster-politician sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by Ghazipur's MP-MLA court along with a fine of ₹5 lakh in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for the kidnapping and murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai. Mukhtar Ansari is a gangster-turned-politician who has been a five-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Mau constituency (File)

The court reserved its verdict on Ansari's elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari, who is an accused in the case.

Earlier on Saturday, the window of Rai, who was murdered in Ghazipur in 2005 allegedly by Ansari and Afzal Ansari, said that the rule of mafia has ended in Uttar Pradesh and that she has faith in the judiciary. "I believe in the judiciary. Rule of Goondas, Mafias have ended (in the state)," Alka Rai said.

Who is Mukhtar Ansari?

Mukhtar Ansari is a gangster-turned-politician who has been a five-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Mau constituency. He is a relative of India's former Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari.

Involved in mafia activities around Ghazipur during the 1970s, Ansari made a name for himself as a gangster and later joined politics. Ansari, in jail for over 15 years now has almost 60 cases of land grabbing, extortion and murder on him.

Ansari is also known for his few renowned family members, including former Vice President of India, Mohammad Hamid Ansari. Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, his paternal grandfather, was a freedom fighter and also served as the president of Congress party. His maternal grandfather, Mohammad Usman, served as a Brigadier in the Indian Army. He was killed in the Indo-Pak war in 1948 and was posthumously awarded Mahaveer Chakra.

Political background

Ansari started his political career in early 1990s as a student union leader in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and was later elected as an MLA in 1996.

Ansari eventually became the undisputed leader of Poorvanchal region. Ansari had capitalised on Muslim votebank. Ansari has also been accused of inciting communal violence in Mau disrict.

Ansari and his brother joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2007. The duo received an entry into the party after they had claimed that the charges against them were false and motivated.

Ansari had fought the 2009 Lok Sabha elections for BSP from Varanasi, while he was in jail. The two were expelled from the party in 2010.

The current case

BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai was killed on November 29, 2005, while he attended a wedding in his hometown.

Police had warned Rai of a death threat during the time of hired killers at Ansari's residence.

Rai was persuaded to start a cricket match and not to use his bullet-proof vehicle. On his way back home, Rai had been shot by automatic rifles. Seven people in total had died.

Ansari was in jail during the time.

Other cases against Mukhtar Ansari

The case against Mukhtar Ansari was filed under the Gangster Act and was registered after he was booked for being involved in the kidnapping of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Nandkishore Rungta in 1996. The case also mentioned his involvement in the murder of Rai in the year 2005.

This is the fourth case in which Ansari has been convicted in. He was convicted of three other crimes last year. One of them was for intimidating a jailer who was on duty. Ansari had abused the said jailer and threatened to kill him.

Ansari was also convicted for five years in a 23-year-old case. He was sentenced under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

There are over 60 cases filed against Ansari for land extortion, murder and other criminal activities. He has been in jail since 2005. Ansari is currently in Banda district jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON