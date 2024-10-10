Meet Leah, Maya, Neville, potential successors of Ratan Tata

Iconic businessman Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, leaving behind his legacy of corporate philanthropy. The industrialist, who helmed Tata Sons between 1991 and 2012 and took the conglomerate to new heights, was an investor, a philanthropist and an animal lover. He was also known for living a relatively austere life. After his death, the responsibility to carry forward his legacy falls on the shoulders of his nephew and nieces – Leah, Maya and Neville Tata. All you need to know about Ratan Tata's potential successors. Ratan Tata death: People gather to pay their respects to Indian industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).(AFP)

They are the children of Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata.

Leah Tata is the eldest of the trio. She holds a master’s degree in Marketing from IE Business School in Madrid, Spain. Leah Tata started her career in the conglomerate in 2006. She was an assistant manager at Taj Hotels. She is now a VP at The Indian Hotels Company Limited, the group's hospitality arm that runs several iconic hotels across the country.

She had worked in several roles in the company before assuming the leadership role.

Like her sister Leah, Maya Tata is also highly educated, having completed her higher education at Bayes Business School and Warwick University. She also played a pivotal role in the launch of the group's Tata Neu app. She has worked at Tata Digital as well.

Neville Tata began his career at the retail arm of the conglomerate, Trent. He is married to Manasi Kirloskar. He is leading a Tata group company named Star Bazaar.

Ratan Tata took over as chairman of the Tata Group in 1991, overseeing the vast conglomerate founded by his great-grandfather more than a century ago. Under his leadership, Tata Teleservices was launched in 1996, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) went public in 2004.

Although he stepped down as chairman in 2012, Ratan Tata retained the honorary title of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals.

Until his death, he oversaw the Tata Trusts, one of the biggest Indian philanthropic organisations. Ratan Tata won the Padma Bhushan in 2009 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

