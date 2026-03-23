Meghalaya: Garo dist council bars non-tribals from contesting polls after unrest

Shillong: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in Meghalaya on Monday amended its rules to mandate Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates for contesting council elections, following recent unrest, deaths and curfew over the participation of non-tribal candidates. The decision, taken during a special session, aims to ensure tribal representation and will now be sent for state and gubernatorial approval under the Sixth Schedule. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma welcomed the decision. (PTI)

The move comes weeks after violence in the Garo Hills triggered by ambiguity in the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous District Council Rules, 1951, regarding eligibility of non-tribal candidates. The amendment restricts candidature to recognised Scheduled Tribes, a long-standing demand of several tribal organisations. Officials said the proposal will be forwarded to the state government and then to the Governor for assent.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma welcomed the decision, calling it a “historic” and long-awaited reform that strengthens the intent of the Sixth Schedule.

“History has been made today with the landmark decision of the GHADC to amend its rules, now mandating ST certification to contest council elections,” Sangma said. “The Garo Hills District Council, established in 1952, has taken 74 long years to arrive at this historic moment,” he said. “This decision will strengthen true representation of our Garo people, ensuring leadership by those who understand the aspirations, traditions and future of our community,” he added.

Soon after the decision, cabinet ministers and MLAs of the National People’s Party (NPP) gathered at the party office in Tura, along with Sangma.

“Joined our people in celebrating this proud and defining milestone,” Sangma posted on X.

The issue had earlier faced legal hurdles, with the Meghalaya high court quashing a similar executive notification and stressing that any such change must follow due legislative procedure. With the council now formally adopting the amendment through its legislative process, the decision is likely to shape the next phase of political and legal discourse in the Garo Hills.