'Met Luxembourg PM... he told me he is a Modi Bhakt', says Ekanth Shinde. Watch

Published on Jan 20, 2023 09:11 AM IST

On Thursday, PM Modi was in Mumbai for the launch of infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the launch of development projects and transfers benefits under PM-SVANidhi, in Mumbai, Thursday, (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hugely popular, not just in India, but across the world, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday as he shared details about an interaction with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. Speaking at a mega event on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister amid chants of 'Modi, Modi', the Maharashtra Chief Minister said: " I met the Luxembourg PM... he got a photograph clicked with me. Then, he said: 'I am bhakt (follower) of Modi ji.. show it to him'. Some people from Germany also met me and asked me you're with Modiji? It makes me tremendously happy that PM Modi's charisma is not just spread across India but even in Davos."

"This is a matter of pride for us that yes, we could get MOUs (memorandums of understanding) worth 1,55,000 crore. But behind all this were the blessings of the Prime Minister," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said as he shared the stage in Prime Minister's praise as he shared the stage with him. It is great thing that most prominent people in the world speak of PM Modi in high regard. The G20 presidency - which is also a huge responsibility - should also make us proud."

On Thursday, PM Modi was in Mumbai for the launch of infrastructure projects. Among the announcements were launch of projects including two fully operational metro lines for congested western suburbs, common mobility card for convenience of commuters and a 1,813 crore makeover of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, one of the oldest and well-known train terminals in the world, HT reported.

The visit and the launch of the projects comes ahead of the crucial civic polls in the Maharashtra capital. This would be the first critical polls in the city after the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government took over last year following the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

(With inputs from ANI)

    HT News Desk

