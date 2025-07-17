Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Meta apologises, says AI constantly learning as Karnataka CM flags translation flaw on Facebook

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 10:26 pm IST

Siddaramaiah had said errors in Kannada translation were distorting facts and misleading the public, especially about official government communications

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, on Thursday issued an apology over incorrect translation of Kannada into English on its platforms, after it was flagged by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka.

Fixed an issue that briefly caused inaccurate Kannada translation, says Meta.(Unsplash)
Fixed an issue that briefly caused inaccurate Kannada translation, says Meta.(Unsplash)

"We fixed an issue that briefly caused this inaccurate Kannada translation. We apologize that this happened," a Meta spokesperson said. And the company also communicated that “AI models, in this case our machine translation model, provided a machine translation error” on Facebook.

“We implemented a fix to ensure greater accuracy,” it said, adding that Meta is “continuously gathering feedback” to improve the technology generate "more accurate" information.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah cautioned that such errors were distorting facts and misleading the public, especially about official government communications. “Such negligence by tech giants can harm public understanding and trust,” he added,

His media advisor also wrote to Meta that many users may not realise they are reading an automated and flawed translation, mistaking it for the original message. 

The state government had asked Meta to temporarily suspend the auto-translation feature for Kannada content until the system’s accuracy improves significantly. 

The Meta statement did not address the possibility of any such suspension.

The Karnataka government had also asked the platform to collaborate with qualified Kannada language experts and linguistic professionals to enhance the quality and contextual accuracy of translations between Kannada and English.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Meta apologises, says AI constantly learning as Karnataka CM flags translation flaw on Facebook
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On