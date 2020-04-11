e-paper
Home / India News / Migrant workers in Surat resort to violence fearing lockdown extension

Migrant workers in Surat resort to violence fearing lockdown extension

Barot said the workers were demanding to go back home.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 07:28 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Surat
People gather around site in Surat where migrant workers were protesting to go back home and demanding their wages.
People gather around site in Surat where migrant workers were protesting to go back home and demanding their wages. (ANI/Twitter)
         

Migrant workers in Surat resorted to violence on the streets on Friday allegedly fearing extension of lockdown.

“Workers here have blocked the roads and even pelted stones. Police were able to reach the spot and have detained around 60-70 people,” said DCP Surat, Rakesh Barot.

Barot said the workers were demanding to go back home.

This comes amid speculation that the Centre may extend lockdown beyond April 14 after several States, district administrations, and experts have favoured an extension, as hinted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

The 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24 in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India’s total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stand at 6,412. Out of these, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the toll has reached 199 now.

