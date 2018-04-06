Ministry of defence website hacked, leads to error message

The website of the India’s defence ministry was hacked on Friday, with users being directed to an error message.

“We are seized of the matter. The National Informatics Centre, which maintains the website, is trying to restore it,” said a spokesperson for the ministry. PTI, quoting unnamed Indian officials, said there were Chinese characters on the website and they suspected hackers from the Communist country for the attack.

This isn’t the first time hackers have targeted official websites of the Indian government. Authorities had temporarily taken down the Ministry of Home Affairs website last year after a cyber attack was reported.

A month before that, suspected Pakistan-affiliated operatives had hacked the official website of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) and defaced it with a profanity-laden message against the Prime Minister and anti-India content.

In 2016, the websites and databases of seven Indian missions in Europe and Africa were reportedly hacked and data from their servers were allegedly dumped online. Hackers going by the name Kapustkiy and Kasimierz L on Twitter claimed to have breached the security of the official websites of the Indian missions in South Africa, Libya, Malawi, Mali, Italy, Switzerland and Romania.