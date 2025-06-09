‘Missing’ Sonam Raghuvanshi's first photo after Raja Raghuvanshi's murder surfaces

Meghalaya police cracked the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case that had become a puzzling mystery, arresting four people, including the Indore tourist’s missing wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly hired men to kill her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on their honeymoon in Meghalaya(Sourced)

Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was believed to be missing since May 23, was arrested when she surrendered in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Sunday. Her first photo since the arrest has emerged, showing her in a dishevelled state.

The first photo of Sonam Raghuvanshi after her arrest for the murder of her husband, and Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, in Meghalaya.(Sourced)

"The police had received information about the presence of an unidentified woman at a Dhaba during wee hours on Monday (2 AM). The Dhaba operator called 112. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The police admitted the woman to the government medical college. From there, after treatment, she was brought to the One Stop Centre. When her name was asked, she identified herself as Sonam," a senior police officer said.

The Ghazipur police are now waiting for the Meghalaya police to hand over the accused, who will be taken to Meghalaya for further investigation.

Police allege Sonam Raghuvanshi hired assassins to get her husband killed

Three assassins allegedly hired by Sonam Raghuvanshi to get her husband Raja Raghuvanshi killed have been arrested after days of a multi-agency search involving the combing of a rugged and forested terrain in the northeastern state.

Chief minister Conrad Sangma said the Meghalaya Police achieved the breakthrough in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case within seven days with the arrest of three assailants from Madhya Pradesh and the surrender of Sonam. In a post on X, he added that the operation was on to catch one more assailant.

Meghalaya Director General of Police I Nongrang said Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths arrested the accused in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"One accused from Uttar Pradesh and two more persons were held from Indore by Meghalaya Police SIT. The arrested accused have named some more persons. They revealed that the victim's wife had hired them," Nongrang told PTI.