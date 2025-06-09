Who is Raj Kushwaha? Raja Raghuvanshi's brother claims Sonam Raghuvanshi regularly talked with him on phone

Reacting to reports of the alleged involvement of one Raj Kushwaha in the murder of Meghalaya tourist Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon with his Sonam Raghuvanshi, the victim's brother alleged on Monday that the victim's wife would regularly talk on the phone with the man. Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly hired men to kill her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on their honeymoon in Meghalaya(Sourced)

The Meghalaya police have accused Sonam Raghuvanshi of hatching a plot to murder Raja Raghuvanshi, with whom she had been on her honeymoon in Meghalaya. The police alleged she had hired hitmen to kill her husband, days after their marriage in Madhya Pradesh.

Unconfirmed reports claimed Raj Kushwaha was complicit in Sonam Raghuvanshi's alleged murder plot.

Who is Raj Kushwaha?

Raja Raghuvanshi's brother told ANI that Kushwaha was an employee of Sonam Raghuvanshi.

"I had no idea about those 3-4 people till the time I did not know their names... Raj Kushwaha's name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder... Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. They would constantly talk on the phone," said Vipul Raghuvanshi.

He, however, said he never thought Sonam Raghuvanshi was capable of murdering Raja.

"Both of them were happy when their marriage was fixed...We never thought Sonam would do something like this...The Meghalaya government is not lying about the involvement of others... I have never seen Raj Kushwaha till now, I have just heard his name... Sonam can be involved in this... They were only supposed to go to Assam to offer prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple. After that, they said they were heading to Shillong. We don't know who out of the two planned their visit to Meghalaya. They did not book any return tickets," he added.

Raja's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, told PTI that Sonam should be hanged if found guilty.

"Those responsible should get the death penalty. If Sonam did this, then she too should be punished. Sonam always behaved well with us - we still can’t believe she could have done this...We had no clue anything was wrong, even during phone calls. If Sonam got Raja killed, I want the harshest punishment - the death sentence. But if she didn’t do it, then I won’t falsely blame her. I treated her like my own daughter; her behaviour was always good," she said.

Sonam Raghuvanshi's father, Devi Singh, however, said his daughter is innocent and that the Meghalaya police lied.

"Sonam called his brother, Govind, who informed me that Sonam has been found at a dhaba in Ghazipur. My appeal to the government is to get a CBI inquiry done. Meghalaya Police are lying. They did not do any inquiry. I am 100% sure that Meghalaya Police is involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. I have not spoken to the family of Raja Raghuvanshi. Sonam and Raja did not know each other before marriage. It was an arranged marriage. I have not been able to speak to my daughter. Only my son, Govind, spoke to Sonam around 2 AM. Sonam reached the dhaba in Ghazipur on her own. Meghalaya Police is trying to trap Sonam in this case. If a CBI inquiry is done, officials of the Police Station in Meghalaya will be behind bars," he said.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Yash, ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, said Sonam was found at a dhaba in Ghazipur.

"Sonam Raghuvanshi called her family members at around 3 AM and informed them that she was present at the Kashi Dhaba on Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Ghazipur Police took her to the hospital and then to the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. Meghalaya Police was present in Indore to investigate this case. Sonam Raghuvanshi will be handed over to Meghalaya Police as soon as they reach Ghazipur. UP Police has not interrogated Sonam Raghuvanshi," he told ANI.