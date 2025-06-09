How a guide helped solve Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: ‘3 men were walking with Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam was…’

The Meghalaya police on Monday alleged that the wife of an Indore man – who was murdered in the state during their honeymoon – had planned the killing. Days before the discovery, a tourist guide gave a vital clue to the police as he said he had spotted the victim, Raja Raghuvanshi, walking with three men and his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. According to Meghalaya police, Sonam had hired three men to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi.(Sourced)

What the tour guide said

According to the tour guide in Meghalaya, Albert Pde, the couple – Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi – were accompanied by three male tourists on the day they went missing from Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. He made the revelations on Saturday, June 7.

Pde, who is a guide at Mawlakhiat, said that the three men accompanied the couple as they were climbing up over 3,000 steps from Nongriat to Mawlakhiat around 10 am on May 23.

He also informed PTI that the four men were talking to each other in Hindi

"The four men were walking ahead while the woman was behind. The four men were conversing in Hindi, but I could not understand what they were speaking as I know only Khasi and English," he told PTI.

Further, Pde also said that he offered to guide the couple to Nongriat on May 22, a day before they went missing. However, the couple declined his service and went with another guide named Bha Wansai. They spent the night at Shipara homestay and returned the next day without a guide, Pde said.

"By the time I reached Mawlakhiat, their scooter was not there," he claimed.

The scooter rented by the couple was later found several kilometres away from Mawlakhiat at Sohrarim with the keys still latched to it.

Wife hired men to kill husband?

According to the Meghalaya police, three arrested men are believed to have been hired to kill Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly by his wife Sonam, who has also been arrested after surrendering at the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

"One accused from Uttar Pradesh and two more persons were held from Indore by Meghalaya Police SIT. The arrested accused have named some more persons. They revealed that the victim's wife had hired them," Meghalaya Director General of Police I Nongrang, told PTI.

Sharing the major update, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said: "Within 7 days a breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, a female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice.”

The couple had gone missing last month on May 23 while on their honeymoon. However, the husband's body was found in a gorge in Meghalaya on June 2.