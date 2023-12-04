Mizoram election results 2023: ZPM wins, but what did exit polls predict?

The Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) thumping victory in the Mizoram assembly election on Monday also meant a majority of exit polls aired by news channels on November 30 failed to predict the final results. Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) workers celebrate party's lead during the counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly election in Aizawl on Monday, (PTI)

The ZPM is all set to form the next government in Mizoram after the party swept the elections bagging 26 seats in the 40-member House. According to the Election Commission (EC), the party was leading in one seat. The prominent ZPM winners include the party's CM face Lalduhoma who bagged the Serchhip seat defeating his MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes. Follow Live Updates on Mizoram election results 2023

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The ruling Mizo National Front won seven seats and was leading in three. These include Mamik, Tuirial, Serlui, Tuivawl, East Tuipui, West Tuipui and Thorang. The BJP won Palak and Saiha seats. The Indian National Congress was leading in one seat.

Also Read: Six-party alliance Zoram People's Movement wins Mizoram assembly election, setback for CM Zoramthanga's MNF. 10 facts

Some exit polls had predicted a clean sweep by the ZPM, but the majority indicated a hung House with no party getting a clear majority.

The India Today- My Axis India had predicted a clean sweep to the ZPM, with 28 to 35 seats. The MNF was likely to win 3-7 seats, the Congress 2 to 4 and the BJP 0-2 seats. The incumbent chief minister Zoramthanga's MNF, according to the exit poll, was likely to be reduced to just 3-7 seats.

According to the India TV-CNX exit poll, the MNF was predicted to win between 14 and 18 seats. The Congress would win 8-10 seats, it said. The BJP would get between 0 and 2 seats, while others were expected to win between 12 and 16 seats, the exit poll showed.

Also Read: Who is ZPM's Lalthansanga, who defeated Mizoram CM Zoramthanga in Aizawl?

The Jan ki Baat exit polls had given between 10 and 14 seats to the MNF and 15 and 25 seats to the ZPM. The BJP was predicted to win 0-2 seats. It projected 5-9 seats for the Congress.

The ABP News-CVoter predicted a win for the MNF with 15-21 seats. The Congress, it said, could win 2-8 seats. It only gave 12-18 seats to the ZPM. The exit poll said the BJP would not be able to open its account in Mizoram.

According to the Times Now-ETG polls, the MNF would win 14-18 seats, the Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats, The ZPM was predicted to claim 10-14 seats, while the BJP 0-2 seats.

In the last assembly elections, held in 2018, the MNF had won 26 seats and the ZPM secured eight seats, relegating the Congress that bagged five seats to the third place. The BJP had won one seat.