Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: MNF confident, ZPM eyes maiden win

Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the Mizoram assembly election results, a day after the results of four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh – were announced. The elections held for the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram on November 7 witnessed a keenly contested battle, with key players including the Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and BJP vying for supremacy. Mizoram Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: CM Zoramthanga shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the Mizoram Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Aizawl.(ANI)

According to the exit polls projections, the electoral stage appears to be set for a riveting showdown primarily between the regional heavyweights, MNF and ZPM. The exit poll results have indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling MNF and former IPS officer Lalduhoma's ZPM.

Some predictions suggest that the ruling MNF, led by chief minister Zoramthanga, holds an advantage, while some have projected a victory for ZPM. The spectre of a hung assembly also looms large, adding an extra layer of suspense to the unfolding political drama.

MNF, ZPM and Congress contested in all 40 assembly seats, while BJP contested in only 23 seats in the state. Polling for the Mizoram assembly was held on November 7 with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent.

Originally scheduled for December 3, the counting day was rescheduled to December 4. The Election Commission, in an official notification, cited the receipt of "several representations from various quarters" within Mizoram as the driving force behind this decision. The representations collectively requested a revision of the counting date from December 3, 2023 (Sunday), to another weekday. Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said that the poll body agreed to the request as "Sunday was devoted to church duties and prayers."

