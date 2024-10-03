Mob loots arms, ammunition from Manipur police station after gunbattle

A mob looted arms and ammunition from a police station in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Ukhrul on Wednesday hours after two civilians and a Manipur Rifles personnel were killed in a gunfight, prompting authorities to sound an alert. Ethnic violence in Manipur was triggered in May last year. (ANI/File)

A purported office memorandum circulating on social media alerted all police superintendents, police stations and outposts to remain on high alert and ensure proper security for arms and ammunition citing “the present situation in the state.” Additional director general of police L Kailun purportedly issued the memorandum. Kailun could not be reached immediately for a confirmation.

Officials said the two civilians and Manipur Rifles personnel died, and several others were injured as tensions escalated between residents of two villages in Ukhrul over a longstanding land dispute. The gunfight was triggered after residents of Hunphun village reportedly interrupted students from Hungpung, who were cleaning an area on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Police said the mob later stormed the police station and escaped with eight 9mm pistols, six INSAS rifles, three AK-47 rifles, two 9mm carbines, one SLR, a Sten gun, 340 INSAS rounds, 250 carbine rounds, 201 rounds of 9mm, 180 rounds of AK-47, and 10 rounds of SLR.

It was the latest in a series of incidents involving mobs storming police stations and armouries to loot weapons and ammunition since ethnic violence between the dominant Metei and Kuki communities was triggered on May 3 last year.