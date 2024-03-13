Modi launches PM-SURAJ portal; to benefit marginalised sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the ‘Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan’ (PM-SURAJ) national portal and sanctioned credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs of disadvantaged sections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter/@BJP4India)

Interacting with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including Scheduled Caste, Backward Classes, and sanitation workers, PM Modi emphasized the government’s commitment to prioritise the underprivileged.

“Today’s occasion provides a glimpse of the government’s commitment to prioritise the underprivileged,” said Modi. He expressed satisfaction with how welfare schemes are reaching the Dalits, deprived, and backward communities. “This makes me emotional as I am not separate from them, and I see in them my family,” he said.

The PM talked about the importance of reaching out to marginalised communities and ensuring their inclusion in the nation’s development process. He stressed the significance of initiatives like PM-SURAJ in providing financial assistance directly to beneficiaries, eliminating middlemen and commissions.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to provide essential amenities like gas connections, bank accounts, and toilets to marginalised communities saying that the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, cannot be achieved without the development of the deprived segments.

The PM also spoke about various initiatives aimed at empowering the marginalised sectors, such as doubling assistance to the SC, ST, and OBC communities, increasing scholarships for youth, and promoting entrepreneurship through schemes like Mudra Yojna and Standup India Scheme.

Modi said that the government has spent nearly Rs.1.60 lakh crore for the welfare of the SC community this year alone, emphasizing a departure from the alleged scams associated with significant funds during previous administrations.

Modi underscored the commitment to education by citing increased scholarships to the youth belonging to the marginalised section of society. He mentioned measures taken by his government such as the reservation of 27% seats for the OBC in the all-India quota of medical seats, greater opportunities for OBC students in NEET examinations, and support through the National Overseas Scholarship for underprivileged students pursuing Master and PhD degrees abroad.

Additionally, the PM noted the heightened funding for National Fellowship, particularly for students pursuing PhDs in science-related subjects.

Expressing satisfaction over the constitutional status granted to the National Commission for Backward Classes, Modi acknowledged the development of Panch Teerths associated with the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Citing the Mudra Yojna, which has disbursed financial assistance totalling around Rs.30 lakh crore to the poor, including those from SC, ST, and OBC communities., the PM emphasized the government’s focus on employment and self-employment opportunities for youth from deprived sections.

“Keeping in mind the entrepreneurship among Dalits, our government has also launched the Ambedkar Social Innovation and Incubation Mission,” PM Modi said, showcasing the administration’s commitment to fostering innovation and self-reliance within marginalized communities.

“This is a testament to our commitment to provide dignity and justice to the underprivileged,” PM Modi affirmed. He concluded by guaranteeing intensified development and respect for the deprived class in the coming years, saying, “With your development, we will fulfil the dream of Viksit Bharat.”

During the program, the PM also distributed Ayushman Health Cards and PPE kits to Safai Mitras under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE). This initiative aims to safeguard the health and safety of frontline workers who serve in challenging conditions.

The program witnessed the participation of about 300,000 thousand beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups across the country.