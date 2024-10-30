More farmers’ protest against Waqf notices

Protests by farmers demonstrating against notices some plots as Waqf land in Vijayapura district have spread to other districts of Karnataka, with several groups threatening to launch “a fierce struggle” if the notices are not withdrawn soon. On Tuesday, chief minister Siddaramaiah assured that no farmer would be evicted from their land. “No farmers will be evicted from their lands and if notices are issued to them, they will be withdrawn.” (PTI)

Demonstrations, that started in Dharwad on Wednesday and Vijayapura on Monday, have spread to Kalaburagi, including the hometown of minister Priyank Kharge, where over 45 farmers in Chincholi Taluk received the Waqf notices.

In Dharwad, groups like the Sri Ram Sena and Bharat Kisan Sangh took to the streets, rallying in front of the Tahsildar’s office to demand the removal of Waqf property designations from land records of farmers in Uppinabetageri village.

“The name of ‘Waqf’ is entered in the pahani of our inherited property. This omission is due to the negligence of the authorities,” said Vivek More, taluk convener of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

He said that “if the mistake is not rectified, a fierce struggle will be launched”.

“There has been an attempt to grab farmers’ land in the name of Waqf...there is a plot to stab farmers in the back,” he alleged.

The notices issued by Vijayapura tahsildar, from October 20 to 25, to over 120 farmers had asked them to submit the land records to the office to prove ownership.

According to people in Bidar’s Chatnali village, about 960 acres — cultivated by farmers for over five decades — was suddenly listed as Waqf property. They said that more than 350 land records were transferred to the Waqf board in 2013 without farmers’ knowledge, leaving them unable to access government benefits tied to their lands.

In Sindagi town, 1.28 acres belonging to the Virakta Mutt were labelled as Waqf board property under “Kabarsthan” (burial ground) in 2018-2019.

To be sure, following the protests, the Karnataka government on Monday said the notices will be withdrawn. “Taking note of the mistake that has happened, the notices that were issued will be withdrawn. It needs to be inquired into as to why the mistake happened and then it will be decided (on action against those responsible),” state law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil said on Monday.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accused the opposition BJP of “politicising the issue,” and that directions have already been given to the revenue department concerning the notices

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has also joined the debate, expressing concerns in a letter to Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Surya, highlighting the plight of affected farmers in Vijayapura and other areas, urged Pal to ensure due process is followed in Waqf property designations.

In a post on X, Surya said, “Notices have been issued, and records such as RTCs and Pahanis have been modified to include Waqf designations without adherence to proper legal procedures. I have requested that affected farmers meet with the committee to share their experiences firsthand, providing crucial insights into these land encroachment issues.”